2023 Climate Tech Companies to Watch: NotCo and its plant-based foods

The company uses a machine learning algorithm, called Giuseppe, to develop formulas that it says can recreate all the sensory characteristics of animal-based foods—including structure, elasticity, flavor, texture, and aroma—with plant-based ingredients. Based on the molecular compositions of these foods, Giuseppe proposes new combinations from a list of 300,000 ingredients to approximate specific products such as hamburgers, chicken, and milanesa, a popular Latin American dish consisting of a breaded beef or chicken cutlet.

NotCo launched its first product in 2017: NotMayo, a mayonnaise substitute made from canola oil, grapevine vinegar, and mustard seeds. Now the company sells its line of dozens of products online and in major grocery chains in 15 countries, including Whole Foods in the US and the Chilean hypermarket chain Jumbo. NotCo’s creations have also been inserted into products from other brands, such as Starbucks and Burger King. And the company works with some brands to create new plant-based products, such as NotManjxr, a variation of a typical Chilean caramel, made exclusively for Dunkin’ franchises in Chile.

Key indicators

Industry: Food and agriculture

Food and agriculture Founded: 2015

2015 Headquarters: Santiago, Chile

Santiago, Chile Notable fact: Giuseppe, NotCo’s AI algorithm, was named after Giuseppe Arcimboldo, a 16th-century Italian artist known for painting portraits of people with heads made of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Potential for impact

By eliminating animal-based ingredients in its products, NotCo aims to reduce emissions and water consumption, and prevent deforestation associated with animal and dairy production. Compared to meat-heavy diets, vegan diets result in 75% less land use and 66% less biodiversity loss, according to a recent study in the journal Nature Food. NotCo says producing one jar of NotMayo uses 97% less water and generates 26% less CO2 than a regular product.

Caveats

Parts of the food industry have not welcomed NotCo’s quick rise to stardom. The company has faced resistance from an association of dairy producers in Chile, which sued the company over its brand NotMilk, calling it unfair competition. A Chilean court ruled earlier this year that the company can no longer use the “NotMilk” trademark on its products—a decision it has appealed.