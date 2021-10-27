Open positions

Technology Review’s Commitment to Diversity

MIT Technology Review affirms a commitment to protect and nurture, first and foremost, the mental and physical well-being of each member of our community. We are committed to diversity, which connotes an awareness and acceptance of the value and strength derived in having a workplace that encompasses multiple cultures, races, different abilities, gender, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, and skin color, among other attributes. The full potential and impact of our work can only be realized in an environment where people are supported and valued for their humanity, without prejudice, and where inclusion, collaboration, and sharing are core principles.

Some of the ways that we pride ourselves on being an inclusive work culture are shown through our workplace policies around work flexibility/remote options, Parental Leave Policies, our Benefits offerings, plus our partnership with MIT’s Office of Community and Equity.