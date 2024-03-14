Decarbonizing production of energy is a quick win 

In an exclusive interview, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC’s Executive Director for Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth, says he is hopeful the industry can make a meaningful contribution while supplying the secure and affordable energy needed to meet growing global demand.

Q: Mr. Al Kaabi, how do you plan to spend the extra $8 billion ADNOC has allocated to decarbonization?

Mr. Mussabeh Al Kaabi: Much of our investment focus is on the technologies and systems that will deliver tangible action in eliminating the emissions from our energy production. At 7 kilograms of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent, the energy we provide is among the least carbon-intensive in our industry, yet we continue to explore every opportunity for further reductions. For example, we are using clean grid power—from renewable and nuclear sources—to meet the needs of our onshore operations. Meanwhile, we are investing almost $4 billion to electrify our offshore production in order to cut our carbon footprint from those operations by up to 50%.

We also see great potential in carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS), especially where emissions are hard to abate. Last year, we doubled our capacity target to 10 million tonnes per annum by 2030. We currently have close to 4 million tonnes in capacity in development or operation and are working with key players in our industry to create a world-leading carbon management platform.

Additionally, we’re developing nature-based solutions to support our target for net zero by 2045. One of our initiatives is to plant 10 million mangroves, which serve as powerful carbon sinks, along our coastline by 2030. We used drone technology to plant 2.5 million mangrove seeds in 2023.

Q: What about renewables?

Mr. Mussabeh Al Kaabi: It's in everyone’s interests that we invest in the growth of renewables and low-carbon fuels like hydrogen. Through our shareholding in Masdar and Masdar Green Hydrogen, we are tripling our renewable capacity by supporting a growth target of 100 gigawatts by 2030.

Q: We have been talking about hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) as the energies and solutions of tomorrow for decades. Why haven’t they broken through yet?