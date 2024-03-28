What’s next for generative video

Fast-forward 18 months, and the best of Sora’s high-definition, photorealistic output is so stunning that some breathless observers are predicting the death of Hollywood. Runway’s latest models can produce short clips that rival those made by blockbuster animation studios. Midjourney and Stability AI, the firms behind two of the most popular text-to-image models, are now working on video as well.

A number of companies are racing to make a business on the back of these breakthroughs. Most are figuring out what that business is as they go. “I’ll routinely scream, ‘Holy cow, that is wicked cool,’ while playing with these tools,” says Gary Lipkowitz, CEO of Vyond, a firm that provides a point-and-click platform for putting together short animated videos. “But how can you use this at work?”

Whatever the answer to that question, it will probably upend a wide range of businesses and change the roles of many professionals, from animators to advertisers. Fears of misuse are also growing. The widespread ability to generate fake video will make it easier than ever to flood the internet with propaganda and nonconsensual porn. We can see it coming. The problem is, nobody has a good fix.

As we continue to get to grips what’s ahead—good and bad—here are four things to think about. We’ve also curated a selection of the best videos filmmakers have made using this technology, including an exclusive reveal of Somme Requiem, an experimental short film by Los Angeles-based production company Myles. Read on for a taste of where AI moviemaking is headed.

1. Sora is just the start

OpenAI’s Sora is currently head and shoulders above the competition in video generation. But other companies are working hard to catch up. The market is going to get extremely crowded over the next few months as more firms refine their technology and start rolling out Sora’s rivals.

The UK-based startup Haiper came out of stealth this month. It was founded in 2021 by former Google DeepMind and TikTok researchers who wanted to work on technology called neural radiance fields, or NeRF, which can transform 2D images into 3D virtual environments. They thought a tool that turned snapshots into scenes users could step into would be useful for making video games.

But six months ago, Haiper pivoted from virtual environments to video clips, adapting its technology to fit what CEO Yishu Miao believes will be an even bigger market than games. “We realized that video generation was the sweet spot,” says Miao. “There will be a super-high demand for it.”