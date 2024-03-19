The AI Act is done. Here’s what will (and won’t) change

This also feels like the end of an era for me personally: I was the first reporter to get the scoop on an early draft of the AI Act in 2021, and have followed the ensuing lobbying circus closely ever since.

But the reality is that the hard work starts now. The law will enter into force in May, and people living in the EU will start seeing changes by the end of the year. Regulators will need to get set up in order to enforce the law properly, and companies will have between up to three years to comply with the law.

Here’s what will (and won’t) change:

1. Some AI uses will get banned later this year

The Act places restrictions on AI use cases that pose a high risk to people’s fundamental rights, such as in healthcare, education, and policing. These will be outlawed by the end of the year.

It also bans some uses that are deemed to pose an “unacceptable risk.” They include some pretty out-there and ambiguous use cases, such as AI systems that deploy “subliminal, manipulative, or deceptive techniques to distort behavior and impair informed decision-making,” or exploit vulnerable people. The AI Act also bans systems that infer sensitive characteristics such as someone’s political opinions or sexual orientation, and the use of real-time facial recognition software in public places. The creation of facial recognition databases by scraping the internet à la Clearview AI will also be outlawed.

There are some pretty huge caveats, however. Law enforcement agencies are still allowed to use sensitive biometric data, as well as facial recognition software in public places to fight serious crime, such as terrorism or kidnappings. Some civil rights organizations, such as digital rights organization Access Now, have called the AI Act a “failure for human rights” because it did not ban controversial AI use cases such as facial recognition outright. And while companies and schools are not allowed to use software that claims to recognize people’s emotions, they can if it’s for medical or safety reasons.

2. It will be more obvious when you’re interacting with an AI system