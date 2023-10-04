Introducing MIT Technology Review’s 2023 list of 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch

Rising global temperatures have made daily life more dangerous across many parts of the world, fueling deadly heat waves, droughts, famines, and wildfires. Those threats will only worsen so long as nations continue to fill the atmosphere with greenhouse-gas pollution.

But the glimmer of good news is that, for the most part, we have the tools necessary to begin driving down emissions, and momentum is building behind meaningful climate action. The world has already avoided once worst-case warming trajectories, as nations and businesses develop and deploy the technologies, policies, capital, and infrastructure needed to transform the economy’s most polluting sectors.

This year, the editors at MIT Technology Review are launching a new annual list, MIT Technology Review’s 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch, to recognize this progress and the companies and technologies best positioned to accelerate those changes. (You can see all the inaugural winners here.)

Our editors and reporters consulted dozens of industry experts, investors, academic sources, and editors at our foreign editions to come up with a host of nominees working on a broad array of climate technologies. We read through company materials, compared technical approaches, asked more experts about the scientific credibility of various claims, and debated internally until we settled on the final list.