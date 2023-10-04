Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
Sign in
MIT Technology Review

15 ClimateTech Companies to Watch

SCROLL TO EXPLORE the 2023 listScroll down

From nuclear fusion to cow-free burgers, these businesses have the best shot at making a difference on climate change.

Geothermal Energy

Fervo Energy

Renewable Energy

Ørsted

The Spark

Sign up for our weekly newsletter to understand the innovations, policies, and trends shaping climate tech today.

Thank you for signing up!
Something went wrong, try again.
Steel

H2 Green Steel

Fusion Energy

Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Nuclear Energy

NuScale

Electric Vehicles

BYD

Battery Recycling

GEM

Carbon Removal

Climeworks

Explore the future of technology

Subscribe & save for unlimited access to our expert climate technology news and cutting-edge insights.

Subscribe & save
Renewable Energy

ReNew

Food and Agriculture

NotCo

Chemicals

Twelve

Energy Storage

Form Energy

Electric Vehicles

Gogoro

Cement

Sublime Systems

Air Conditioning

Blue Frontier

Never miss
 a breakthrough

Get full access to MIT Technology Review’s in-depth reporting to understand what’s coming next in technology.

Subscribe & save

About The List

15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch

MIT Technology Review’s 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch highlights startups and established businesses that our editors think could have the greatest potential to substantially reduce greenhouse-gas emissions or otherwise address the threats of global warming. Learn more about how we chose the list.

Credits

EditorialSpecial projects editor: Amy Nordrum
Climate team: Casey Crownhart, James Temple
Editing: Niall Firth, Mary Beth Griggs, Mat Honan, Amy Nordrum, David Rotman, Amanda Silverman
Copy editing: Linda Lowenthal, Tim Maher, Sara Shay
Art direction: Stephanie Arnett
Engagement: Juliet Beauchamp, Abby Ivory-Ganja
Fact checking: June Kim, Abdullahi Tsanni
TechnologyLead developer: Andre Vitorio
Design: Vichhika Tep, Mariya Sitnova
Product: Mariya Sitnova, Allison Chase
CTO: Drake Martinet
Special thanksDanny Cullenward, Rebecca Dell, Grace Donnelly, Jeffrey Grossman, Benjamin Joffe, Shayle Kann, Ilaria Mazzocco, Andre Miceli, Kike Miralles, Tedd Moya, Motoki Kobashigawa, Francesco Pontorno, Yang Shao-Horn, Rachel Slaybaugh, Evelina Stoikou, Kentaro Yoshioka, Kim Zou