15 ClimateTech Companies to Watch
From nuclear fusion to cow-free burgers, these businesses have the best shot at making a difference on climate change.
Fervo Energy
Ørsted
H2 Green Steel
Commonwealth Fusion Systems
NuScale
BYD
GEM
Climeworks
ReNew
NotCo
Twelve
Form Energy
Gogoro
Sublime Systems
Blue Frontier
About The List
MIT Technology Review’s 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch highlights startups and established businesses that our editors think could have the greatest potential to substantially reduce greenhouse-gas emissions or otherwise address the threats of global warming. Learn more about how we chose the list.
Credits
EditorialSpecial projects editor: Amy Nordrum
Climate team: Casey Crownhart, James Temple
Editing: Niall Firth, Mary Beth Griggs, Mat Honan, Amy Nordrum, David Rotman, Amanda Silverman
Copy editing: Linda Lowenthal, Tim Maher, Sara Shay
Art direction: Stephanie Arnett
Engagement: Juliet Beauchamp, Abby Ivory-Ganja
Fact checking: June Kim, Abdullahi Tsanni
TechnologyLead developer: Andre Vitorio
Design: Vichhika Tep, Mariya Sitnova
Product: Mariya Sitnova, Allison Chase
CTO: Drake Martinet
Special thanksDanny Cullenward, Rebecca Dell, Grace Donnelly, Jeffrey Grossman, Benjamin Joffe, Shayle Kann, Ilaria Mazzocco, Andre Miceli, Kike Miralles, Tedd Moya, Motoki Kobashigawa, Francesco Pontorno, Yang Shao-Horn, Rachel Slaybaugh, Evelina Stoikou, Kentaro Yoshioka, Kim Zou