2023 Climate Tech Companies to Watch: BYD and its affordable EVs

The company’s success stems from its technological lead in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Traditionally, LFP batteries didn’t store as much energy as nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries, which were used in 95% of the electric cars produced a few years ago. BYD’s versions—particularly its signature product, the Blade Battery—solve this problem via a new structure that uses fewer parts and packs more cells into the same space. LFP batteries are also safer and cheaper than NMC batteries.

Over time, BYD has reshaped the EV supply chain. From mining critical minerals to designing the chips used in cars, BYD does everything in house and sometimes also sells its products to competitors. Even Tesla is now buying batteries from the Shenzhen-based company.

Key indicators

Industry: Electric vehicles

Electric vehicles Founded: 1995

1995 Headquarters: Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen, China Notable fact: In August, BYD produced its 5 millionth electric vehicle.

Potential for impact

For the world to transition beyond fossil fuels, it will need a lot of electric vehicles. BYD not only makes electric buses and monorails, but also sells passenger cars at a wide range of prices. The cheapest BYD EV model costs just above $10,000, less than one-third the cost of the cheapest Tesla. And BYD sells plug-in hybrid models for about the same price as similar gas cars.

This variety and affordability is helping BYD spread into many more countries; it’s now selling cars across Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and elsewhere.