Facial Recognition Is Getting Incredibly Powerful—and Ever More Controversial
A camera trained at your face can reveal an awful lot about you. We’ve written a lot recently about how facial recognition software has reached an incredibly high standard in the last couple of years. So high, in fact, that the technology is robust enough… Read more
There’s a Very Obvious Voice Assistant Hack: Ultrasound
Siri and Alexa can hear more than you can—and that's a problem.
You may have thought that you'd be able to hear any rogue attempts to control your increasingly powerful voice assistant. But it turns out that the hardware and algorithms used to control… Read more
Lyft Is Testing Driverless Taxis in San Francisco
Uber just got some more autonomous competition. Today, Lyft announced that it will be teaming up with self-driving startup Drive.ai to roll out a test fleet of driverless taxis in the San Francisco Bay Area.
As Wired notes, the pair has gone easy on… Read more
Amazon Is Investing $5 Billion to Build a Second American HQ
Jeff Bezos wants another office. Today, his e-commerce company announced that it plans to find a location for a second headquarters in North America. And wherever the so-called HQ2 happens to be built, it's going to make quite a splash, receiving over… Read more
Donald Trump Should Look to Germany for Scientific Inspiration
America's president is currently tightening budgets on R&D and focusing scientific efforts on things like fossil fuel energy and military systems. Meanwhile in Germany, quite the opposite is happening: Angela Merkel is slowly but steadily growing the… Read more
Automation May Be Creating Jobs—in Retail, at Least
Since 2007, 140,000 brick-and-mortar retail jobs have vanished in America. Meanwhile, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics defintions, e-commerce has created just 126,000 over the same perioud. The takeaway, it seems: automation, here in the form… Read more
Hackers Have the Power to Switch Off American Grid Systems
And it's just a matter of time until they decide to use it. So says new research from Symantec, which finds that hackers have now infiltrated Western power infrastructure deeply enough to sabotage national power grids.
The firm claims to have seen at… Read more
It’s Getting Harder to Spy on Employees (in Europe, at Least)
There’s an entire industry dedicated to snooping on workers, but the highest courts in Europe don’t seem to like it all that much. The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights has found that Romanian worker Bogdan Bărbulescu’s rights were… Read more
Genetically Modified Immune Cells Have Killed a Patient, Halting Two Cutting-Edge Trials
Progress in an area of cancer treatment known as CAR-T therapy has been swift—but it's a life-and-death game. Never has this been more clear than in the past few days.
Late on Monday, the French biotech firm Cellectis announced that its clinical trials… Read more
New Google Street View Cameras Will Fuel AI Assistants
Everyone’s favorite creepy Google tool is about to help Google get even creepier. Wired reports that the cameras Google uses to create imagery on its Street View service have gotten their first upgrade in eight years. Now, the vehicles use eight cameras… Read more
