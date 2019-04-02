Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Boston Dynamic's latest robot, Handle.
  • Boston Dynamics

    • Intelligent Machines

    Boston Dynamics buys a better brain for its robots

    The world’s most agile robots are about to get a lot smarter thanks to the purchase of a startup focused on computer vision and machine learning.

    It is famous for making acrobatic, eerily lifelike, and somewhat accident-prone robots. Now Boston Dynamics is buying technology that could give its creations the brains they need to navigate the real world.

    Recommended for You
    1. Intel buys into an AI chip that can transfer data 1,000 times faster
    2. Debris from India’s anti-satellite test could put the space station at risk, says NASA
    3. Watching Boston Dynamics’ new robot stack boxes is weirdly mesmerizing
    4. A new type of airplane wing that adapts midflight could change air travel
    5. NASA has been testing the helicopter that will head to Mars next year

    The company announced today that it is acquiring California-based startup Kinema Systems, which makes computer-vision and machine-learning systems for warehouse robots. The acquisition sees Boston Dynamics move into commercial sales for the first time—until now it has only sold technology to researchers—as well as establishing an outpost on the West Coast.

    Kinema sells its technology to companies to help them move boxes that arrive in bulk at warehouses and factories. Shifting goods from a pallet and into storage is a complicated challenge for robot workers because boxes may be of different sizes, covered in stickers, and stacked irregularly. Worse still, the lighting may vary significantly from one installation to another, making it hard to comprehend the task.

    Kinema addresses this problem using a combination of conventional cameras, 2D and 3D computer-vision algorithms, and machine learning. Its systems allow a robot to figure out for itself where one box ends and another begins (see “Self-taught robot is ready to seize a warehouse job”).

    Boston Dynamics recently revealed its latest robot, a wheeled platform called Handle, which was shown rolling through a warehouse and moving boxes between shelves with a suction system.

    Marc Raibert, the company’s founder and the inventor of the dynamic balancing technology that underpins all Boston Dynamics robots, says Kinema’s technology and expertise could prove crucial to making his machines more practical. Today the company’s robots, most of which have two or four legs, are brilliant at rebalancing themselves. They rapidly reposition their legs in response to a slip or a nudge, which lets them walk on even treacherous terrain such as ice without falling over. But they remain very expensive, have little ability to navigate, and mostly rely on human operators for guidance.

    “All our robots need better vision,” Raibert told MIT Technology Review. “We’ve been hiring people, but buying this company is another way to get people.”

    Raibert says his team was impressed with the way Kinema’s system worked in different conditions. And Kinema’s technology has potential applications outside the warehouse, such as enabling a robot to see what it needs to move through other environments.

    Boston Dynamics will continue selling the platform and technology currently offered by Kinema, he says, while trying to integrate it into systems like Handle. Raibert believes this process, which could help Handle navigate unfamiliar warehouses for itself, should take around a year.

    Raibert pioneered the concept of dynamic balancing in machines, leading influential research labs at both Carnegie Mellon and MIT. His company worked largely in secrecy for many years and was mostly funded by the US Defense Department.

    In 2013, Boston Dynamics was one of several robotics companies acquired by Google in a sudden spending spree before being sold to the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank in 2017. The company’s robots played a prominent role in a DARPA-sponsored robotics competition held from 2012 to 2015.

    Learn from the humans leading the way in robotics at EmTech Next. Register Today!
    June 11-12, 2019
    Cambridge, MA

    Register now

    Tagged

    Robots

    Will Knight

    Will Knight Senior Editor, AI

    Will Knight is MIT Technology Review’s Senior Editor for Artificial Intelligence. He covers the latest advances in AI and related fields, including machine learning, automated driving, and robotics. Will joined MIT Technology Review inMore 2008 from the UK science weekly New Scientist magazine.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    Accelerating Discovery with Self-Driving Laboratories 27:00

    Intelligent Machines

    How to Develop Your Own AI Playbook 27:32

    Intelligent Machines

    AI Transforming the Developing World 20:56

    Intelligent Machines

    AI for Social Good 22:27
    Recommended for You
    1. Intel buys into an AI chip that can transfer data 1,000 times faster
    2. Debris from India’s anti-satellite test could put the space station at risk, says NASA
    3. Watching Boston Dynamics’ new robot stack boxes is weirdly mesmerizing
    4. A new type of airplane wing that adapts midflight could change air travel
    5. NASA has been testing the helicopter that will head to Mars next year
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Print Subscription.
    • Print Subscription {! insider.prices.print_only !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six print issues per year plus The Download delivered to your email in-box each weekday.

      {! insider.buttons.print_only.buttonText !}
      See details+

      12-month subscription

      Print magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      The Download: newsletter delivery each weekday to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.