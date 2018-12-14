Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Fake faces made by Nvidia's researchers.

    • Intelligent Machines

    These incredibly realistic fake faces show how algorithms can now mess with us

    A new approach to AI fakery can generate incredibly realistic faces, with whatever characteristics you’d like.

    The faces above don’t seem particularly remarkable. They could easily be taken from, say, Facebook or LinkedIn. In reality, they were dreamt up by a new kind of AI algorithm.

    Recommended for You
    1. A radical new neural network design could overcome big challenges in AI
    2. Google says it won’t sell face recognition for now—but it will be hard to slow its use
    3. Does dark matter really cause skin cancer? Have a guess.
    4. The 6 reasons why Huawei gives the US and its allies security nightmares
    5. The record for high-temperature superconductivity has been smashed again

    Nvidia researchers posted details of the method  to produce completely imaginary fake faces with stunning, almost eerie, realism (here’s the paper).

    The researchers, Tero Karras, Samuli Laine, and Timo Aila, came up with a new way of constructing a generative adversarial network, or GAN. Nvidia makes the computer chips that are crucial to artificial intelligence, but the company also employs an army of software engineers to develop useful tools and to experiment with new ways of using its hardware.

    GANs employ two dueling neural networks to train a computer to learn the nature of a dataset well enough to generate convincing fakes. When applied to images, this provides a way to generate often highly realistic fakery. The same Nvidia researchers have previously used the technique to create artificial celebrities (read our profile of the inventor of GANs, Ian Goodfellow).

    The images below shows how much of an improvement the new work is.
    Nvidia's fake celebrity faces (top two rows), and it's new, more realistic fake faces below.
    Nvidia

    In the most recent work, the researchers took inspiration from a technique known as style transfer to built their GAN in a fundamentally different way. This allowed their algorithm to identify different elements of a face, which the researchers could then control.

    A video produced by the researchers shows how the approach can also be used to play with, and remix, different elements, like age, race, and gender--or even freckles.

    GANs are likely to change the way video games and special effects are generated. The approach could conjure up realistic textures or characters on-demand. Nvidia recently showed a project that uses GANs to synthesize the appearance of objects in a scenes in realtime within a driving game. 

    Adobe also has a project that uses GANs to improve the realism of images after they have been manipulated, removing artifacts that can easily be introduced. GANs can also be used to sharpen up degraded images or video. 

    But the work is also a striking example of how advances in machine learning are leading to all sorts of new possibilities for fakery. We  wrote about the potentially for video fakery to harm political discourse in a special issue dedicated to politics earlier this year (see “Fake America great again”).

    AI is here.
    Own what happens next at EmTech Digital 2019.

    Register now
    Nvidia's fake celebrity faces (top two rows), and it's new, more realistic fake faces below.
    Nvidia
    Will Knight

    Will Knight Senior Editor, AI

    Will Knight is MIT Technology Review’s Senior Editor for Artificial Intelligence. He covers the latest advances in AI and related fields, including machine learning, automated driving, and robotics. Will joined MIT Technology Review inMore 2008 from the UK science weekly New Scientist magazine.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

    Intelligent Machines

    AI's Economic Impact 35:20

    Intelligent Machines

    Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

    Intelligent Machines

    Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
    Recommended for You
    1. A radical new neural network design could overcome big challenges in AI
    2. Google says it won’t sell face recognition for now—but it will be hard to slow its use
    3. Does dark matter really cause skin cancer? Have a guess.
    4. The 6 reasons why Huawei gives the US and its allies security nightmares
    5. The record for high-temperature superconductivity has been smashed again
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.