Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Justin Saglio

    • Business Impact

    Walmart’s experimental Amazon Prime competitor aims for Alexa next

    For recently launched Jetblack, text ordering is only the testing ground.

     

    Recommended for You
    1. Microsoft’s $7.5 billion purchase of GitHub will provoke a developer backlash
    2. Apple’s software improvements could make AR as universal as iOS
    3. Apple wants to be an AI leader again
    4. The secret to stopping the robot apocalypse? Popcorn butter.
    5. Google won’t renew its military AI contract

    When same-day-delivery service Jetblack launched last week out of Walmart’s incubator, Store No. 8, it was billed as a new order-by-text service. But Katie Finnegan, founder and principal of Store No. 8, told the audience at MIT Technology Review’s EmTech Next event today that audio ordering and “conversational commerce” is the final goal.

    For $50 a month, Jetblack customers in New York City can order a product via text message and have it delivered to their door that day or the next. But Store No. 8 hopes that a voice interface will soon make it possible to remove the texting step. Sound familiar? It may if you already have an Amazon Alexa–enabled device.

    For now, text is where Walmart hopes to gauge customer interest and prove the viability of the Jetblack service. “Text is something where consumers are extremely comfortable. There is no barrier to entry for the consumer,” said Finnegan. “But over time, our thesis is, people will start doing this over voice.”

    Finnegan says the primary reason for not jumping straight to voice is the need to train Jetblack’s AI to master audio product recommendations. “In audio it’s hard to give recommendations proactively and get ahead of needs and wants,” she said. Users of home assistants don’t want to listen to a list of 12 potential product recommendations. They want succinct and refined options.

    While audio is the eventual goal, Finnegan knows that the company needs to concentrate on its growing customer base before branching out into different interfaces. “The focus is around making the customer experience magical,” she said. “Given the stage the company is at right now, that’s the top priority.”

    Couldn't make it to EmTech Next to meet experts in AI, Robotics and the Economy?

    Go behind the scenes and check out our video

    Tagged

    Walmart, EmTech Next 2018, Alexa, MIT Technology Review Events

    Erin Winick

    Erin Winick Associate Editor

    I am the associate editor of the future of work at MIT Technology Review. I am particularly interested in automation and advanced manufacturing, spurring from my background in mechanical engineering. I produce our future of work e-mailMore newsletter, Clocking In, which takes a daily look at how technology is impacting the workplace. Before joining the publication I worked as a freelance science writer, founded the 3-D printing company Sci Chic, and interned at the Economist. Get in touch at erin.winick@technologyreview.com.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Business Impact

    Trump's CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

    Business Impact

    A View from the White House 23:50

    Business Impact

    Antitrust and the economy 02:20

    Business Impact

    We shouldn't preserve "willy nilly" the cost of production 01:00
    Recommended for You
    1. Microsoft’s $7.5 billion purchase of GitHub will provoke a developer backlash
    2. Apple’s software improvements could make AR as universal as iOS
    3. Apple wants to be an AI leader again
    4. The secret to stopping the robot apocalypse? Popcorn butter.
    5. Google won’t renew its military AI contract
    More from Business Impact

    How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.