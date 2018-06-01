Walmart’s order-by-text service is a shot across Amazon Prime’s bow

The big-box retailer has launched Jetblack, a same-day delivery service.

The news: Now available in New York City, the service will cost consumers $50 a month. Users just text the items they want, and they will arrive at their door. The launch comes after an eight-month trial period in Manhattan.

Some details: The service will deliver items from a variety of suppliers, not just Walmart. This puts it in direct competition with Amazon’s Prime service.

Why it matters: It’s the latest in a series of attempts to keep up with Amazon. According to Reuters, Walmart has spent billions building its e-commerce business. Amazon still has a vast lead in terms of market capitalization, but Walmart is refusing to go quietly.