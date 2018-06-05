Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Zach Gibson | Getty

    • Business Impact

    The White House promises to release government data to fuel the AI boom

    The president’s most senior technology advisor claims the White House is quietly pursuing an aggressive AI plan.

    Donald Trump’s chief technology advisor, Michael Kratsios, said today that the US government would release any data that might help fuel AI research in the United States, although he didn’t specify immediately what kind of data would be released or who would be eligible to receive the information. 

    Speaking at EmTech Next, a conference held at MIT, Kratsios, who is deputy assistant to the president and deputy US chief technology officer, said the government is looking for ways to open up federal data to AI researchers. “Anything that we can do to unlock government data, we’re committed to,” Kratsios told MIT Technology Review. “We’d love to hear from any academic that has any insights.”

    Data has been a key factor behind recent advances in artificial intelligence. For example, better voice recognition and image processing have been contingent on the availability of huge quantities of training data. The government has access to large amounts of data, and it’s possible that it could be used to train innovative algorithms to do new things. “Anything we can do to figure that out, we will work very hard on,” Kratsios added.
    Justin Saglio

    The Trump administration has faced criticism for a more laissez-faire approach to artificial intelligence than many other countries have taken (see “Here’s how the US needs to prepare for the age of artificial intelligence”).

    Sign up for Clocking In
    A daily look at the workplace of the future

    By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters and notifications from MIT Technology Review. You can unsubscribe at any time. View our Privacy Policy for more details.

    Kratsios argued that the White House is quietly pushing an aggressive policy, pointing to examples of research projects that have received federal funding. When asked about the president’s interest in artificial intelligence, Kratsios said, “The White House has prioritized AI, and he obviously runs the White House.”

    The administration recently convened a meeting of AI experts at the White House, and it announced the creation of a select committee dedicated to AI. This committee has not yet met.

    Recommended for You
    1. Microsoft’s $7.5 billion purchase of GitHub will provoke a developer backlash
    2. Apple’s software improvements could make AR as universal as iOS
    3. Apple wants to be an AI leader again
    4. The secret to stopping the robot apocalypse? Popcorn butter.
    5. Google won’t renew its military AI contract

    Kratsios repeated the White House claim that the US government has increased funding for AI and automation by 40 percent. Teasing apart these figures is challenging for a few reasons: much of the funding is classified, “AI” and “automation” are broad and somewhat vague terms, and funding in these areas hasn’t historically been tracked closely.

    The issue is challenging because automation has already played a role in job displacement across the US—a key factor for many Trump voters. And besides generating new efficiencies and wealth, artificial intelligence might well lead to further disruption for many workers.

    The US approach to AI is certainly less public than approaches from many other governments.

    China, in particular, has made a bold commitment to artificial intelligence. It has called for an AI industry worth hundreds of billions over the next few years, and the government has challenged Chinese AI researchers to surpass their international counterparts by 2030. Companies in China are already building a reputation for cutting-edge innovation in areas such as image and voice processing and autonomous driving (see “China’s AI awakening”). Other governments around the world, including France, the UK, and India, have announced similarly grand AI initiatives.

    The Trump administration is following an immigration and trade policy that is making it more challenging for universities and companies to attract AI talent from abroad (see “The US leads in AI, but for how long?”).

    Kratsios said the government would pursue an immigration policy that would let AI talent in, and he signaled that the White House feels the US has a formidable lead over other countries. “It’s not surprising that countries are embracing an industry the US has been leading on for years,” he said.

    Kratsios said that the Office of Science and Technology has about 60 staffers today, compared with around 120 during the Obama administration. But he said this was in line with earlier administrations, and he claimed that the office has a broad range of expertise in everything from quantum computing to energy as well as AI.

    Couldn't make it to EmTech Next to meet experts in AI, Robotics and the Economy?

    Go behind the scenes and check out our video
    Justin Saglio

    Tagged

    Donald Trump, EmTech Next 2018, White House, MIT Technology Review Events

    Will Knight

    Will Knight Senior Editor, AI

    Will Knight is MIT Technology Review’s Senior Editor for Artificial Intelligence. He covers the latest advances in AI and related fields, including machine learning, automated driving, and robotics. Will joined MIT Technology Review inMore 2008 from the UK science weekly New Scientist magazine.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Business Impact

    Trump's CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

    Business Impact

    A View from the White House 23:50

    Business Impact

    Antitrust and the economy 02:20

    Business Impact

    We shouldn't preserve "willy nilly" the cost of production 01:00
    Recommended for You
    1. Microsoft’s $7.5 billion purchase of GitHub will provoke a developer backlash
    2. Apple’s software improvements could make AR as universal as iOS
    3. Apple wants to be an AI leader again
    4. The secret to stopping the robot apocalypse? Popcorn butter.
    5. Google won’t renew its military AI contract
    More from Business Impact

    How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.