Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • The line to register at the Neural Information Processing Systems conference reflected a boom in interest in AI.
  • @chaoticneural | Twitter

    • Intelligent Machines

    The U.S. Leads in Artificial Intelligence, but for How Long?

    Government policies overshadow AI’s biggest gathering.

    Even as the world’s top artificial-intelligence researchers gathered in Los Angeles this week, many are beginning to wonder just how much longer the U.S. will remain the epicenter of AI.

    The Neural Information Processing System (NIPS) conference in Long Beach is the number one place for presenting breakthroughs in AI. But U.S. government policies threaten to put a dampener on the recent boom in the field.

    The U.S. Congress’s tax plan is the latest challenge, threatening to raise costs for graduate students significantly. This follows reduced funding for fields including AI and tightening of rules on immigration for international researchers.

    “Through decades of public and private investment, the U.S. currently leads in AI basic research,” says Andrew Ng, a leading figure in the field who held an academic post at Stanford before leading research efforts at Google in the U.S. and Baidu in China. “Ill-advised policies can quickly squander this lead.”

    The implications of the tax plan in particular will be hot topics at NIPS, an event where companies and schools woo top talent. For many years, the event was a small gathering of researchers toiling away on neural networks, a subfield of AI that had seen limited success and had largely fallen out of fashion. Around 2012, however, dramatic progress breathed new life into that area.

    Sign up for the Chain Letter
    Blockchains, cryptocurrencies, and why they matter.
    Manage your newsletter preferences

    Reflecting the wider AI boom, over the past few years the NIPS conference has grown from a small gathering of a few hundred academics to a sprawling event with thousands of attendees, big-name corporate recruiters, and lavish parties.

    The tax bill, which is currently working its way through Congress, proposes requiring graduate students to pay taxes on their tuition, which is normally waived by academic institutions. For many, this would suddenly mean a tax bill of around $10,000, making it much harder for U.S. universities and professors to attract graduate students. The bill passed by the Senate on Saturday did not include this provision, but it could still find its way into the final version.

    Recommended for You
    1. DeepMind’s Groundbreaking AlphaGo Zero AI Is Now a Versatile Gamer
    2. General Electric Sets a Record for Gas Turbine Efficiency, Giving Natural Gas Another Win
    3. Victims of Sexual Harassment Have a New Resource: AI
    4. Ambient AI Is About to Devour the Software Industry
    5. The Surgeon Who Wants to Connect You to the Internet with a Brain Implant

    “The tax plan is preposterous,” says Zachary Lipton, an AI researcher who will join Carnegie Mellon University as an assistant professor later this month after a stint at Amazon. “It’s a grave threat to both our competitive with foreign universities and academia’s competitiveness with industry.”

    The U.S. government’s moves come at an inopportune moment given how competitive AI is becoming, and how much emphasis other nations are placing on the technology. Over the long term, the consequences could also be felt not just in academia but in the U.S. technology scene, which has often fed off academic advances.

    Meanwhile, other governments spy an opportunity, and an imperative to invest heavily in AI research. The Chinese government, for instance, has announced plans to pour billions of dollars into research and development (see “China’s AI Awakening”).

    Those who study the implications of AI are just as worried about the government’s plans. “I’m with everyone else—this is devastating,” says Erik Brynjolfsson, a professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management who is studying the impact of AI on economic growth and inequality. “It’s honestly like it was designed by America’s enemies who want to take us down a notch. American policy is contributing to having AI research leave the country, literally.”

    Related Story
    China’s AI Awakening
    中国 人工智能 的崛起
    The West shouldn’t fear China’s artificial-intelligence revolution. It should copy it.

    The tax plan also comes as big companies pour huge sums into recruiting talent. Industry giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon routinely offer would-be graduate students $100,000 or $200,000 to join their ranks. Olga Russakovsky, an expert in machine vision and learning who recently moved to Princeton University as an assistant professor, worries that the allure of industrial jobs could skew the focus of AI research.

    “Right now companies are already putting way more money into AI R&D than the government, which is already a cause for concern,” she says. “If the disparity grows even further, that’ll affect the type of research we can do, and our objectives and values.”

    The government’s immigration policy is affecting AI startups, too. Karl Iagnemma, CTO of nuTonomy, an autonomous-car startup spun out of MIT, says he has had difficulty recruiting researchers in the U.S., and has focused on luring people to the company’s offices in Singapore as a result.

    But the government actions are likely to hit the academic world hardest. “Students are sacrificing a lot to continue their education, to give back to society in more meaningful ways, to push the frontiers of science, and to potentially become educators of the next generation of students,” says Russakovsky. “To make their lives any harder, or deny them the opportunity to do it at all, is just terrible and a really bad idea for society at large.”

    Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

    Subscribe today

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    Big Problems, Big Data Solutions 26:21

    Intelligent Machines

    Robots in Everyday Life 24:22

    Intelligent Machines

    Robots in Everyday Life, Q&A 13:11

    Intelligent Machines

    AI’s Language Problem 21:26
    Recommended for You
    1. DeepMind’s Groundbreaking AlphaGo Zero AI Is Now a Versatile Gamer
    2. General Electric Sets a Record for Gas Turbine Efficiency, Giving Natural Gas Another Win
    3. Victims of Sexual Harassment Have a New Resource: AI
    4. Ambient AI Is About to Devour the Software Industry
    5. The Surgeon Who Wants to Connect You to the Internet with a Brain Implant
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

      Bimonthly digital/PDF edition

      Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

      Special interest publications

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Special discounts to select partner offerings

      Ad-free web experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.