These are 6 of the main differences between flu and coronavirus

The World Health Organization has released a report outlining the differences between the flu and coronavirus.

There are some obvious similarities:

They both spread by contact. Touching a contaminated person or surface and then touching your face is a surefire way to get sick. (It is also possible that Covid-19 can be spread via droplets in the air from an infected person’s cough or sneeze.)

Many of the symptoms are similar: They both target the respiratory system, and in varying ways. Both cause fevers, tiredness and coughing. Severe respiratory cases can become pneumonia, which can kill.

Here are six differences between coronavirus and the flu: