The quest to legitimize longevity medicine

For too long, modern medicine has focused on treating disease rather than preventing it, they say. They believe that it’s time to move from reactive healthcare to proactive healthcare. And to do so in a credible way—by setting “gold standards” and medical guidelines for the field. These scientists and clinicians see themselves spearheading a revolution in medicine.

Eric Verdin directs the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, which hosted the meeting. “We will look back in 20 years at this meeting as really the beginning of a whole new field of medicine,” Verdin told attendees. Referring to the movement as a “revolution” would be an understatement, he said. “We can write new rules on how we treat patients.”

Establishing a new discipline of medicine is no mean feat. Longevity doctors have started to make progress by establishing learning programs and embedding these courses in medical schools. They’ve started drafting guidelines for the field, and working out how they might go about becoming recognized by national medical boards.

But proponents recognize the challenges ahead. Clinicians disagree on how they should assess and treat aging. Most clinics are expensive and currently only cater to the wealthy. And their task is made more difficult by the sheer scale and variety of longevity clinics out there, which range from high-end spas offering beauty treatments to offshore clinics offering unproven stem cell therapies.

Without standards and guidelines, there is a real risk that some clinics could end up not only failing to serve their clients, but potentially harming them.

A visit to the clinic

Almost all longevity clinics offer their clients a suite of tests, usually over a four- to six-hour testing session. Blood tests are pretty standard—clinicians will look at everything from cholesterol and blood sugar to clues of inflammation. And beyond measuring your height and weight, these clinics will look at your body composition—how much fat you’re storing and the density of your bones.

They might put you on a treadmill and measure your VO2 max—the amount of oxygen your body can use while you exercise. Many will assess your cognition, memory, and physical strength. You’ll be asked questions about your diet, lifestyle, and well-being. Plenty of clinics will also offer a range of scans—and some will offer to look at your whole body in an MRI scanner.

Some clinics will continue to track your diet and movements after this initial appointment, using fitness trackers and wearable devices that monitor your sleep. You might speak to a nutritionist about your diet, a psychologist about your mental health, and a fitness coach about your exercise routine. Some will even analyze your genome and your microbiome.