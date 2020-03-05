Menu
Coronavirus
11 Stories
All of our reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak in one place.
Why the CDC botched its coronavirus testing
The first testing kits from the Centers for Disease Control had a simple fault, and red tape prevented other labs from creating their own.
March 5, 2020
Gene sleuths are tracking the coronavirus outbreak as it happens
Genetic data shows that countries are getting hit with multiple introductions of the virus.
March 4, 2020
How to prepare for the coronavirus like a pro
Some of the smartest people I know are getting ready for a crisis—including me.
February 28, 2020
The coronavirus is the first true social-media “infodemic”
Social media has zipped information and misinformation around the world at unprecedented speeds, fueling panic, racism … and hope.
February 12, 2020
What are the best coronavirus treatments?
Here’s a list of promising drugs being tried on people infected with the virus.
February 25, 2020
This is what happens when you get the coronavirus
Hospitals in China are reporting their experiences with hundreds of patients so far.
February 11, 2020
Meet the Chinese crowdsourcers fighting coronavirus censorship
Faced with information suppression and untrustworthy news, citizens in China and Hong Kong do their best to chronicle the coronavirus outbreak and sift fact from fiction.
February 2, 2020
Satellite images show how coronavirus brought Wuhan to a standstill
Photos taken from space show how little activity there is in Wuhan since China shut down all transportation in the city of 11 million people.
February 6, 2020
Biologists rush to re-create the China coronavirus from its DNA code
Synthetic versions of the deadly virus could help test treatments. But what are the risks when viruses can be synthetized from scratch?
February 15, 2020
How coronavirus turned the “dystopian joke” of FaceID masks into a reality
Thousands ordered masks that let them unlock their phones during outbreaks. But this viral art project doesn’t just work with surveillance technology—it works against it, too.
February 29, 2020
China’s coronavirus app could have unintended consequences
Tracking people to tell them whether they’ve been in close contact with a virus carrier might cause a whole new series of complicated issues.
February 13, 2020