2023 Climate Tech Companies to Watch: Twelve and its electrochemical reactor

To do this, Twelve developed a suitcase-sized electrochemical reactor, called O12. The reactor takes in carbon dioxide emitted from waste or captured directly from the air. The reactor then uses a metal catalyst and electricity to split the CO2 and water and recombine the elements into different chemicals.

In August 2021, Twelve proved that its E-Jet fuel technology works in a pilot project with the US Air Force.

Key indicators

Industry: Chemicals

Chemicals Founded: 2015

2015 Headquarters: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Notable fact: Twelve is named after carbon 12, the most abundant form of the element.

Potential for impact

Twelve’s work could be particularly critical in tackling emissions from aviation, which makes up 2% of global CO2 emissions.

The vast majority of the industry is still powered by kerosene-based fuel; In the US, for example, less than 0.1 percent of the 17.5 billion gallons of jet fuel used each year comes from sustainable sources. The Biden administration hopes to increase that figure to 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030 (or about 17 percent of all jet fuel used), through a mixture of tax credits and R&D grants included in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

But much of the current SAF supply is created with biofuel, like animal fat or used cooking oils, which are limited in supply and vary greatly in how much CO2 emissions they actually cut.