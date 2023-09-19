A Disney director tried—and failed—to use an AI Hans Zimmer to create a soundtrack

“The cheeky part of me thought it’d be even better if we didn’t tell anyone—and we did the soundtrack and we kept it secret, like we invented a person’s name or something, and then when it was all done … ‘Haha, it was actually AI,’” Edwards said in a LinkedIn Live interview with MIT Technology Review. (You can watch the full interview below.)

Edwards had asked an unspecified AI music company to use the tech to create a soundtrack in the style of Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

The AI system generated a track that was maybe a “7 out of 10,” Edwards said.

“But in the back of my head I was like, ‘But the reason you go to Hans Zimmer is for 10 out of 10,’” he added.