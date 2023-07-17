How judges, not politicians, could dictate America’s AI rules

OpenAI is bullish about the FTC investigation—at least in public. When contacted for comment, the company shared a Twitter thread from CEO Sam Altman in which he said the company is “confident we follow the law.”

An agency like the FTC can take companies to court, enforce standards against the industry, and introduce better business practices, says Marc Rotenberg, the president and founder of the Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP), a nonprofit. CAIDP filed a complaint to the FTC in March asking it to investigate OpenAI. The agency has the power to effectively create new guardrails that tell AI companies what they are and aren’t allowed to do, says Myers West.

The FTC could require OpenAI to pay fines or delete any data that has been illegally obtained, and to delete the algorithms that used the illegally collected data, Rotenberg says. In the most extreme case, ChatGPT could be taken offline. There is precedent for this: the agency made the diet company Weight Watchers delete its data and algorithms in 2022 after illegally collecting children’s data.

Other government enforcement agencies may very well start their own investigations too. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has signaled it is looking into the use of AI chatbots in banking, for example. And if generative AI plays a decisive role in the upcoming 2024 US presidential election, the Federal Election Commission could also investigate, says Winters.

In the meantime, we should start to see the results of lawsuits trickle in, although it could take at least a couple of years before the class actions and the FTC investigation go to court.

Many of the lawsuits that have been filed this year will be dismissed by a judge as being too broad, reckons Mehtab Khan, a resident fellow at Yale Law School, who specializes in intellectual property, data governance, and AI ethics. But they still serve an important purpose. Lawyers are casting a wide net and seeing what sticks. This allows for more precise court cases that could lead companies to change the way they build and use their AI models down the line, she adds.

The lawsuits could also force companies to improve their data documentation practices, says Khan. At the moment, tech companies have a very rudimentary idea of what data goes into their AI models. Better documentation of how they have collected and used data might expose any illegal practices, but it might also help them defend themselves in court.

History repeats itself

It’s not unusual for lawsuits to yield results before other forms of regulation kick in—in fact, that’s exactly how the US has handled new technologies in the past, says Khan.