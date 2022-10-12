How hydrogen and electricity can clean up heavy industry

This edition of the newsletter is coming to you with impeccable fall vibes from Boston.

I’m in town for our first annual ClimateTech event, and one of the sessions that I’m especially excited to be moderating this week is called “Solving the Hard-to-Solve Sectors.” It’s a label that gets thrown around a lot in the climate technology space, and it lumps together a few industries that are crucial to our world but tend to be forgotten about when it comes to innovation.

So let’s take a sneak peek into this ClimateTech session and untangle what these sectors are, what’s so hard about them, and what approaches companies are taking to clean them up.

Why is heavy industry such a climate nightmare?

Usually, when people talk about hard to solve sectors, they’re referring to heavy industry, including steel, cement, and chemical production—building blocks for our roads, buildings, and most of the products we use every day.

Other sectors like transportation and food might get more attention, but this isn’t some small piece of the climate change pie—industry accounts for about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

There are a couple major reasons why emissions from heavy industry are so hard to cut.

First, the processes tend to be wildly energy intensive. Producing steel, for example, requires temperatures of over 1600 °C (2900 °F). Getting furnaces this hot means burning a lot of fossil fuels, often coal.

Different heat sources like hydrogen and biofuels can sometimes be swapped in to help cut emissions. But there’s a second problem: in some cases, carbon is tied up in the chemical process of making a product.