This so-called “green” hydrogen is today about three times more expensive to produce than hydrogen derived from natural gas (which is mostly methane, whose molecules are composed of one carbon atom bonded to four hydrogen atoms). But that is half of what it cost 10 years ago. And as the cost of wind and solar power continues to drop, and economies of scale around green hydrogen production kick in, it could get a lot cheaper. If that happens, green hydrogen has the potential to become a core fuel for a decarbonized future. In parallel, as carbon capture techniques improve, hydrogen can be extracted from natural gas without releasing as much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Hydrogen is valuable in part because of its versatility. It can be burned as a substitute for fossil fuels such as coal, petroleum, and natural gas. These fuels all produce carbon dioxide when combusted, whereas burning pure hydrogen in a turbine produces just water vapor. It does, however, also catalyze the production of harmful nitrogen oxides because of the high temperatures involved. Another way to use hydrogen is in fuel cells, which combine hydrogen with oxygen to create water and electricity—the reverse of electrolysis—without producing nitrogen oxides.