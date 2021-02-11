Last fall, the auditors shared their findings with the company: Pymetrics’s system satisfies the four-fifths rule. The Northeastern team recently published the study of the algorithm online and will present a report on the work in March at the algorithmic accountability conference FAccT.

“The big takeaway is that Pymetrics is actually doing a really good job,” says Wilson.

An imperfect solution

But though Pymetrics’s software meets the four-fifths rule, the audit didn’t prove that the tool is free of any bias whatsoever, nor that it actually picks the most qualified candidates for any job.

“It effectively felt like the question being asked was more ‘Is Pymetrics doing what they say they do?’ as opposed to ‘Are they doing the correct or right thing?’” says Manish Raghavan, a PhD student in computer science at Cornell University, who has published extensively on artificial intelligence and hiring.

For example, the four-fifths rule only requires people from different genders and racial groups to pass to the next round of the hiring process at roughly the same rates. An AI hiring tool could satisfy that requirement and still be wildly inconsistent at predicting how well people from different groups actually succeed in the job once they’re hired. And if a tool predicts success more accurately for men than women, for example, that would mean it isn’t actually identifying the best qualified women, so the women who are hired “may not be as successful on the job,” says Kim.

Another issue that neither the four-fifths rule nor Pymetrics’s audit addresses is intersectionality. The rule compares men with women and one racial group with another to see if they pass at the same rates, but it doesn’t compare, say, white men with Asian men or Black women. “You could have something that satisfied the four-fifths rule [for] men versus women, Blacks versus whites, but it might disguise a bias against Black women,” Kim says.

Pymetrics is not the only company having its AI audited. HireVue, another large vendor of AI hiring software, had a company called O’Neil Risk Consulting and Algorithmic Auditing (ORCAA) evaluate one of its algorithms. That firm is owned by Cathy O’Neil, a data scientist and the author of Weapons of Math Destruction, one of the seminal popular books on AI bias, who has advocated for AI audits for years.