An AI saw a cropped photo of AOC. It autocompleted her wearing a bikini.

Ryan Steed, a PhD student at Carnegie Mellon University, and Aylin Caliskan, an assistant professor at George Washington University, looked at two algorithms: OpenAI’s iGPT (a version of GPT-2 that is trained on pixels instead of words) and Google’s SimCLR. While each algorithm approaches learning images differently, they share an important characteristic—they both use completely unsupervised learning, meaning they do not need humans to label the images.

This is a relatively new innovation as of 2020. Previous computer-vision algorithms mainly used supervised learning, which involves feeding them manually labeled images: cat photos with the tag “cat” and baby photos with the tag “baby.” But in 2019, researcher Kate Crawford and artist Trevor Paglen found that these human-created labels in ImageNet, the most foundational image data set for training computer-vision models, sometimes contain disturbing language, like “slut” for women and racial slurs for minorities.

The latest paper demonstrates an even deeper source of toxicity. Even without these human labels, the images themselves encode unwanted patterns. The issue parallels what the natural-language processing (NLP) community has already discovered. The enormous datasets compiled to feed these data-hungry algorithms capture everything on the internet. And the internet has an overrepresentation of scantily clad women and other often harmful stereotypes.

To conduct their study, Steed and Caliskan cleverly adapted a technique that Caliskan previously used to examine bias in unsupervised NLP models. These models learn to manipulate and generate language using word embeddings, a mathematical representation of language that clusters words commonly used together and separates words commonly found apart. In a 2017 paper published in Science, Caliskan measured the distances between the different word pairings that psychologists were using to measure human biases in the Implicit Association Test (IAT). She found that those distances almost perfectly recreated the IAT’s results. Stereotypical word pairings like man and career or woman and family were close together, while opposite pairings like man and family or woman and career were far apart.

iGPT is also based on embeddings: it clusters or separates pixels based on how often they co-occur within its training images. Those pixel embeddings can then be used to compare how close or far two images are in mathematical space.