The Download
What's up in emerging technology
DeepMind’s new project aims to prevent hospital deaths
- US Department of Veterans Affairds
Alphabet’s artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind is partnering with the US Department of Veterans Affairs to try to predict when a patient is about to take a turn for the worse, even before they show outward signs of getting sick.
Life or death… Read more
A new study reveals that many senior executives think large, long-standing tech firms will be the ones that shake up the status quo in the near future.
The old innovators: Researchers at IBM and Oxford Economics surveyed 12,854 C-level executives. Of… Read more
When Amit Khera explains how he predicts disease, the young cardiologist’s hands touch the air, arranging imaginary columns of people: 30,000 who have suffered heart attacks here, 100,000 healthy controls there.
There’s never been data available on as...Read the full story →
Forty-six percent of the initial coin offerings launched in 2017 have already crashed and burned, despite raising a dizzying $104 million.
By the numbers: Bitcoin News analyzed 902 ICOs from last year and found that 142 never made it out of the funding… Read more
As technology takes over the roads, companies that came of age in the era of internal combustion are forming new partnerships to stay competitive.
The news: Bloomberg reports that Shufu Li, the founder of Chinese automaker Geely, purchased a $9 billion… Read more
A short, typed description of a scene is enough to get this software making footage.
How it works: Science reports that the AI uses two neural networks—one to create video, another to assess if it’s realistic in order to improve the first's output. We… Read more
And it used a series of tricks to make it look like North Korea was responsible, too.
The news: The Washington Post ($) says anonymous US officials tell it that Russian spies, who were also behind the NotPetya ransomware attacks last summer, hacked… Read more
The internet might seem like a level playing field, but it isn’t. Safiya Umoja Noble came face to face with that fact one day when she used Google’s search engine to look for subjects her nieces might find interesting. She entered the term “black girls”...Read the full story →
There’s a weapon of mass manipulation that Facebook is reportedly struggling to overcome: Photoshop.
Fake pictures: The Wall Street Journal explains that doctored images were a “crucial and deceptively simple technique used by Russian propagandists to… Read more
A perfect storm of economic and technological factors has produced America’s historically low productivity gains. So says new research by the consultancy firm McKinsey, which also offers some ideas for getting things back on track.
Economics 101: When… Read more