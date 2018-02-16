The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Researchers are struggling to replicate AI studies
- Blake Connally | Unsplash
Autonomous weapons remain incredibly controversial, and the debate even extends to the soldiers that might be working with them.
Germany says no: At this week's Munich Security Conference, notes Reuters, the head of Germany's Cyber and Information Space…
A new digital training ground that replicates an average home lets AI learn how to do simple chores like slicing apples, making beds, or carrying drinks in a low-stakes environment.
Background: We all want a robot to run around our home and fetch us…
Artificial intelligence is an increasingly seamless part of our everyday lives, present in everything from web searches to social media to home assistants like Alexa. But what do we do if this massively important technology is unintentionally, but fundamentally,
Collisions and near-misses are renewing concerns about hobbyist drone pilots getting in the way of larger aircraft.
Two crashes: A helicopter crashed in South Carolina this week, allegedly because it had to maneuver to avoid a drone. (It may be the first…
Missing code and data are making it difficult to compare machine-learning work—and that may be hurting progress.
The problem: Science reports that from a sample of 400 papers at top AI conferences in recent years, only 6 percent of presenters shared…
You’ve heard of CRISPR as a way to edit or delete genes. Now, two leading biologists say it could also be used to detect cancer or viruses.
What it did: Jennifer Doudna's team at the University of California, Berkeley used a CRISPR-based test to accurately…
As unsexy as it sounds, a new set of equations may be the secret to 3-D printing for construction.
The problem: Firms like 3D Printhuset have tried printing buildings out of concrete on-site, but it can take a long time and the machines have a habit…
While the lofty goal of the landmark Paris climate agreement was to prevent global temperatures from rising 2 °C, it’s increasingly unlikely the world will pull that off (see “Global warming’s worst-case projections look increasingly likely”).
Several...
Big Brother has an eye on the sty. At least in China, anyway, where tech giant Alibaba is rolling out image- and sound-recognition software to help raise excellent porcine specimens.
What it does: Quartz reports that Alibaba has built software that identifies…
In a rare example of directly attributing blame, the British government says Russia orchestrated the massive cyberattack in 2017.
Back story: Last summer a new breed of ransomware, dubbed NotPetya and based on a Windows flaw leaked from the NSA, held…