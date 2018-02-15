The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today A pig

Chinese farmers are using AI to keep tabs on their pigs

Source: Image credit:
  • Mark Robinson | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today Broad Institute CRISPR diagnostic test

CRISPR could enable quick, reliable medical tests

You’ve heard of CRISPR as a way to edit or delete genes. Now, two leading biologists say it could also be used to detect cancer or viruses.

What it did: Jennifer Doudna’s team at the University of California, Berkeley used a CRISPR-based test to accurately… Read more

Image credit:
  • Zhang lab, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

Posted by Emily Mullin

Emily Mullin

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $9.99/3 months

Want to 3-D-print your next office? Here’s the formula.

As unsexy as it sounds, a new set of equations may be the secret to 3-D printing for construction.

The problem: Firms like 3D Printhuset have tried printing buildings out of concrete on-site, but it can take a long time and the machines have a habit… Read more

Image credit:
  • Eindhoven University of Technology

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick

Editor's Pick

“We’re in a diversity crisis”: cofounder of Black in AI on what’s poisoning algorithms in our lives

Artificial intelligence is an increasingly seamless part of our everyday lives, present in everything from web searches to social media to home assistants like Alexa. But what do we do if this massively important technology is unintentionally, but fundamentally,...

Read the full story →

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow
A pig

Chinese farmers are using AI to keep tabs on their pigs

Big Brother has an eye on the sty. At least in China, anyway, where tech giant Alibaba is rolling out image- and sound-recognition software to help raise excellent porcine specimens.

What it does: Quartz reports that Alibaba has built software that identifies… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Mark Robinson | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Vladamir Putin

The UK says Russia was behind the huge NotPetya ransomware attack

In a rare example of directly attributing blame, the British government says Russia orchestrated the massive cyberattack in 2017.

Back story: Last summer a new breed of ransomware, dubbed NotPetya and based on a Windows flaw leaked from the NSA, held… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Kremlin

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Google Chrome now blocks ads—but it may be biased

While the search firm has built an ad blocker into its browser, some reports suggest that it’s a self-serving exercise.

What's blocked: As of today, Chrome blocks ads that don’t meet standards laid out by the Coalition for Better Ads. Think pop-ups and… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Google

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Black and white photo of a man walking by a wall

If we want AI to explain itself, here’s how it should tell us

Explainable AI systems aim to make decisions that are easily understood by humans—a laudable goal, but what makes a good explanation?

Testing the best: There’s only one way to figure that out: ask some users. So that’s what researchers from Harvard and… Read more

Image credit:
  • Tom Waterhouse | Flickr

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow

Editor's Pick

Missing the Paris climate target by just a little means raising the odds of extreme weather by a lot

While the lofty goal of the landmark Paris climate agreement was to prevent global temperatures from rising 2 °C, it’s increasingly unlikely the world will pull that off (see “Global warming’s worst-case projections look increasingly likely”).

Several...

Read the full story →

Posted by James Temple

James Temple
Yesterday

Don’t get too excited about Western Union testing a cryptocurrency

The payment giant has confirmed that it’s testing a cryptocurrency developed by Ripple—but “testing” is the key word here.

What’s happening: Western Union will trial a cryptocurrency token developed by Ripple, called XRP, as a “bridge currency” to let… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Thomas Haw | Flickr

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt
Photo of two women looking at a computer screen

China’s AI startups scored more funding than America’s last year

Of $15.2 billion invested in AI startups globally in 2017, 48 percent went to China and just 38 percent to America. So says a new report from CB Insights about the state of AI.

So long, America: It’s the first time China’s AI startups surpassed those… Read more

Image credit:
  • Pixabay

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow