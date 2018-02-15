The Download
Chinese farmers are using AI to keep tabs on their pigs
You’ve heard of CRISPR as a way to edit or delete genes. Now, two leading biologists say it could also be used to detect cancer or viruses.
What it did: Jennifer Doudna’s team at the University of California, Berkeley used a CRISPR-based test to accurately… Read more
As unsexy as it sounds, a new set of equations may be the secret to 3-D printing for construction.
The problem: Firms like 3D Printhuset have tried printing buildings out of concrete on-site, but it can take a long time and the machines have a habit… Read more
Artificial intelligence is an increasingly seamless part of our everyday lives, present in everything from web searches to social media to home assistants like Alexa. But what do we do if this massively important technology is unintentionally, but fundamentally,...Read the full story →
Big Brother has an eye on the sty. At least in China, anyway, where tech giant Alibaba is rolling out image- and sound-recognition software to help raise excellent porcine specimens.
What it does: Quartz reports that Alibaba has built software that identifies… Read more
In a rare example of directly attributing blame, the British government says Russia orchestrated the massive cyberattack in 2017.
Back story: Last summer a new breed of ransomware, dubbed NotPetya and based on a Windows flaw leaked from the NSA, held… Read more
While the search firm has built an ad blocker into its browser, some reports suggest that it’s a self-serving exercise.
What's blocked: As of today, Chrome blocks ads that don’t meet standards laid out by the Coalition for Better Ads. Think pop-ups and… Read more
Explainable AI systems aim to make decisions that are easily understood by humans—a laudable goal, but what makes a good explanation?
Testing the best: There’s only one way to figure that out: ask some users. So that’s what researchers from Harvard and… Read more
While the lofty goal of the landmark Paris climate agreement was to prevent global temperatures from rising 2 °C, it’s increasingly unlikely the world will pull that off (see “Global warming’s worst-case projections look increasingly likely”).
Several...Read the full story →
The payment giant has confirmed that it’s testing a cryptocurrency developed by Ripple—but “testing” is the key word here.
What’s happening: Western Union will trial a cryptocurrency token developed by Ripple, called XRP, as a “bridge currency” to let… Read more
Of $15.2 billion invested in AI startups globally in 2017, 48 percent went to China and just 38 percent to America. So says a new report from CB Insights about the state of AI.
So long, America: It’s the first time China’s AI startups surpassed those… Read more