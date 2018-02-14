The Download

The Download

Today a drone in flight

Delivery drones could reduce emissions—if they’re used properly

Source: Image credit:
  • CALEB WOODS | UNSPLASH

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Today

Don’t get too excited about Western Union testing a cryptocurrency

The payment giant has confirmed that it’s testing a cryptocurrency developed by Ripple—but “testing” is the key word here.

What’s happening: Western Union will trial a cryptocurrency token developed by Ripple, called XRP, as a “bridge currency” to let… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Thomas Haw | Flickr

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt

Photo of two women looking at a computer screen

China’s AI startups scored more funding than America’s last year

Of $15.2 billion invested in AI startups globally in 2017, 48 percent went to China and just 38 percent to America. So says a new report from CB Insights about the state of AI.

So long, America: It’s the first time China’s AI startups surpassed those… Read more

Image credit:
  • Pixabay

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow

Social networks are broken. This man wants to fix them.

In the past, if you wanted to change the world, you had to pass a law or start a war. Now you create a hashtag.

Ethan Zuckerman studies how people change the world, or attempt to, by using social media or other technological means. As director of the...

Posted by Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz
Crypto is decentralizing, AI is centralizing. Or, if you want to frame it more ideologically, crypto is libertarian and AI is communist.
Source:

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Size is important: A Lawrence Livermore study published in Nature Communications shows that a small quadcopter drone carrying a one-pound load from a local… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

NSA headquarters

Here are the big tech threats worrying US intelligence officials

Heads of America's federal intelligence agencies met before the Senate Tuesday to discuss the biggest threats facing the world. Here are the tech troubles that the FBI, CIA, National Security Agency, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence…

Image credit:
  • NSA

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday Alexa

A Siri scriptwriter says composing lines for AI is like writing an “absurdist play”

How do AI-powered virtual assistants figure out what to say? Scriptwriters come up with their lines.

A means to an end: Most people use conversations with virtual assistants transactionally. Exchanges consist mostly of “Alexa, order me more paper towels”… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Andres Urena | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick

A phone that says “no” to little kid fingers

It may soon be possible for your phone to automatically figure out whether it’s you or your five-year-old who’s swiping the screen—and, if it’s the latter, block apps you want to keep off-limits to kids.

That’s the vision of researchers at the University...

Posted by Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz
Yesterday Man sitting at a computer in the dark

These hackers can help cut your company’s insurance bill

Many big businesses now boast bug bounty programs that reward ethical hackers for finding and reporting flaws in their cyberdefenses. But these can be a pain to organize and manage, so a new partnership wants to make it easier for small firms to run…

Image credit:
  • Jefferson Santos | Unsplash

Posted by Martin Giles

Martin Giles

Google wants your e-mails to be a window to the web

Your Gmail inbox is about to get weird. As part of an update to its Accelerated Mobile Pages project, Google will serve up content from the internet inside e-mails to provide always-up-to-date information.

Backstory: The AMP project was designed to make… Read more

Image credit:
  • Google

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe