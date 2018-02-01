MIT wants to build an AI that’s as smart as a child

Researchers at MIT will explore the fundamentals of human intelligence in order to build AI systems that learn like babies.

The news: The university has announced Intelligence Quest (or MIT IQ), a new institute-wide initiative to learn more about human intelligence and create new artificial intelligence-based technologies.

The goal: No specific projects were announced. But Anantha Chandrakasan, the dean of MIT’s School of Engineering, says the plan is to try to “reverse engineer human intelligence.” Longer term, says Josh Tenenbaum, an MIT professor of cognitive science and computation, the aim is to build “a machine that learns like a baby and then a child."

Why it matters: Right now, a three month old baby is smarter than any AI. So, if it works, the research could provide a whole new class of machine intelligence that could change nearly every industry. And MIT has over 200 world-leading experts in disciplines like AI, cognitive science, and neuroscience—so it stands as good a shot as anyone at making it happen.