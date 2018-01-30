The Download

Yesterday

Andrew Ng’s latest venture is a $175 million fund for AI startups

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow
Yesterday

US financial regulators are cracking down on shady cryptocurrency trading

Bitfinex, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and Tether, a company that sells crypto-tokens it claims are pegged to the US dollar were subpoenaed in December by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to Bloomberg.

A shadowy… Read more

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia

Russia’s startup-style approach to cyberwarfare is why it’s so good at fake news

Willingness to experiment and take risks helps make Russia a fearsome digital propaganda machine.

Background: Russia has carried out incredibly effective online misinformation campaigns, particularly around the 2016 US election.

Why it’s good: At the… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Strava’s privacy PR nightmare shows why you can’t trust social fitness apps to protect your data

For years, I used the popular activity-tracking app Strava to log my bike rides, almost all of which started and ended at my San Francisco apartment. At some point I thought, hey, maybe it’s not a great idea to share such precise data about my location,...

Read the full story →

Posted by Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz
Yesterday Nuro self driving van

This autonomous van could move lots of goods—but not a single person

If you’re going to build a self-driving delivery vehicle from scratch, why include space for a dumb human? Well, that’s what Silicon Valley startup Nuro thought.

What is it? A van. That drives itself. And hauls loads. But seriously, it’s designed to… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick

Machine-learning entrepreneurs have a new pot of cash to lust after. Andrew Ng, former chief scientist at Baidu, has announced that his new AI Fund has $175 million to invest in startups that are using AI.

The details: AI Fund is looking into three “new… Read more

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow
A Starship Technologies robots crossing a road.

Why sidewalk delivery robots still need safety drivers

Small, wheeled drones are delivering packages in some cities—but, like driverless cars, they need a helping hand a lot of the time.

The robots: Starship Technologies has six-wheeled robots that deliver food in places like London and Silicon Valley. Using nine… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Progress of the newly made ears on a patient.

Kids are getting replacement ears made from their own cells

Chinese researchers say they’ve grown human cells into new ears for five children.

How it works: A scaffold, created from a mirrored, 3-D-printed replica of a patient’s healthy ear, is seeded with cartilage-creating cells taken from the person’s body.… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Faced with failing antibiotics, scientists are using killer viruses to fight superbugs

Patients in danger of dying from uncontrollable bacterial infections could find new allies: killer viruses known as phages. Armed with advances in DNA sequencing and artificial intelligence, a few startups are turning these natural enemies of bacteria...

Read the full story →

Posted by Emily Mullin

Emily Mullin
January 29, 2018 truck driver

Self-driving trucks could solve a labor shortage—and put truckers out of work

With the introduction of self-driving semi trucks looming, there is debate over whether the technology will put truckers out of work or help fill gaps in the industry.

A need for truckers: According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), the trucking… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick
Trump wave

The Trump administration says it wants to nationalize the 5G network

President Donald Trump’s national security team is considering how best to build a national 5G network. A senior administration official confirmed the initiative and provided Axios with a PowerPoint outlining some of the proposal.

The motivation: The… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick