Today Tesla vehciles are getting their home-grown AI chips.

Tesla Is Building Its Own Custom AI Chips

Posted by Will Knight

Today Is this robot coming for your job?

San Francisco Is Really, Really Worried About Robots

Well, this seems ironic. It may be home to some of the most innovative tech companies on Earth, but it appears that San Francisco has an aversion to robots. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the city has just put draconian restrictions on multi-wheeled…

Posted by Martin Giles

Tesla vehciles are getting their home-grown AI chips.

Tesla Is Building Its Own Custom AI Chips

At a party on the fringe of the year’s biggest AI conference, Elon Musk put an end to rumors about his automaker's AI hardware ambitions.

According to people invited to the event, Musk explained that he "wanted to make it clear that Tesla is serious… Read more

The Demise of Net Neutrality Will Harm Innovation in America

On December 14, the Federal Communications Commission is due to vote on a plan to repeal its net neutrality regime. If this gets a green light, it will reshape the way the Internet works in America, and most likely to the detriment of consumers and entrepreneurs....

Posted by Martin Giles

Yesterday Red blood cells as seen under a scanning electron microscope.

The First CRISPR Studies for Inherited Disease Will Start Soon

Biotech companies have been telling us for a while now that CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, can be shaped into a radically precise form of gene therapy. Now one of them, CRISPR Therapeutics, says it's ready to test the idea on people.

The startup…

The startup… Read more

Posted by Antonio Regalado
This car won't design itself.

How Do You Design an Autonomous Car from Scratch?

Ford thinks driverless cars need to be rugged and, more surprising, hybrid-powered.

That’s according to an announcement from the automaker, explaining that it will buck the trend of repurposing consumer vehicles as driverless ones and build a car designed… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

For blood to clot like this, it requires a protein called factor IX.

Gene Therapy Stops Bleeding in Hemophilia Patients

By infusing hemophilia sufferers with safe, redesigned viruses, it’s possible to get their livers making clotting agents that are otherwise missing from their body.

Patients with hemophilia B lack a gene that helps create factor IX, a protein that clots… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Honda's driverless cars are getting a helping hand from Sensetime.

Honda’s Driverless Cars and Robots Will Get Smarts from a Chinese AI Firm

Sensetime, one of China's most impressive young machine-learning companies, is about to start developing new autonomous technologies for one of the world's biggest automakers.

Sensetime is part of a crop of homegrown firms that shows just how vibrant…

Sensetime is part of a crop of homegrown firms that shows just how vibrant… Read more

Posted by Will Knight

This VR Exhibit Lets You Connect with the Human Side of War

Sun streams through a grid of skylights, carving the gallery's wooden floor into a checkerboard. When I look up, I can see wispy clouds passing overhead. Large photos hang on the gallery walls. They're pictures of a landscape devastated by war and portraits...

Posted by Wade Roush
December 6, 2017 Flo Rida at NIPS conference

It’s Recruiting Season for AI’s Top Talent, and Things Are Getting a Little Zany

With annual salaries routinely passing $300,000, and some even entering the millions, being an AI superstar can be lucrative indeed. And at the Neural Information Processing Systems (NIPS) conference, currently under way in Long Beach, California, recruiting…

Posted by Erin Winick
The Nintendo NES Classic is hard to get hold of this Christmas.

Bots Are Ruining Christmas by Beating Humans to Online Checkouts

Call it the Software Grinch. Entrepreneurial resellers have been using bots to snaffle popular toys ahead of the Christmas rush, so that they can charge massively inflated prices to desperate parents.

If you have children of a certain age, chances are…

If you have children of a certain age, chances are… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

