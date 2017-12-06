The Download
What's up in emerging technology
It’s Recruiting Season for AI’s Top Talent, and Things Are Getting a Little Zany
With annual salaries routinely passing $300,000, and some even entering the millions, being an AI superstar can be lucrative indeed. And at the Neural Information Processing Systems (NIPS) conference, currently under way in Long Beach, California, recruiting… Read more
Bots Are Ruining Christmas by Beating Humans to Online Checkouts
Call it the Software Grinch. Entrepreneurial resellers have been using bots to snaffle popular toys ahead of the Christmas rush, so that they can charge massively inflated prices to desperate parents.
If you have children of a certain age, chances are… Read more
- Nintendo
Editor's Pick
Google Has Released an AI Tool That Makes Sense of Your Genome
Almost 15 years after scientists first sequenced the human genome, making sense of the enormous amount of data that encodes human life remains a formidable challenge. But it is also precisely the sort of problem that machine learning excels at.
On Monday,...Read the full story →
DeepMind’s Groundbreaking AlphaGo Zero AI Is Now a Versatile Gamer
Don’t challenge this algorithm to a board game. Because chances are it can learn to outsmart you inside a day.
Earlier this year, we reported that Alphabet’s machine-learning subsidiary, DeepMind, had made a huge advance. Using an artificial-intelligence… Read more
- Jeswin Thomas | Unsplash
Victims of Sexual Harassment Have a New Resource: AI
If you have ever dealt with sexual harassment in the workplace, there is now a private online place for you to go for help. Botler AI, a startup based in Montreal, on Wednesday launched a system that provides free information and guidance to those who… Read more
- Botler AI
General Electric Sets a Record for Gas Turbine Efficiency, Giving Natural Gas Another Win
GE announced Monday that it set a new record with its HA gas turbine, and it has 3-D printing to thank. The record of 64 percent efficiency beats out the previous official record of 62.22 percent, set by GE in 2016.
While this might not seem like a huge… Read more
- GE Power
Will Artificial Ovaries Mean No More Menopause?
During menopause a woman’s ovaries stop working—leading to hot flashes, sleep problems, weight gain, and worse, bone deterioration.
Now scientists are exploring whether transplanting lab-made ovaries might stop those symptoms. In one of the first efforts… Read more
- WAKE FOREST INSTITUTE FOR REGENERATIVE MEDICINE
Editor's Pick
Global Warming May Harm Children for Life
A growing body of research concludes that rising global temperatures increase the risk of heat stress and stroke, decrease productivity and economic output, widen global wealth disparities, and can trigger greater violence (see “Hot and Violent”).
Now...Read the full story →
A New Big, Bad Botnet of Things Is on the Prowl
A network of 100,000 Internet-connected devices has been corralled and is ready to attack the Web. That’s according to Dale Drew, a security researcher at broadband provider CenturyLink, who tells Ars Technica that the newly discovered botnet is “pretty… Read more
- David P. Discher | Flickr
Can 10,000 Humans Clean Up YouTube?
The algorithms aren’t working. YouTube, like Facebook, comes under consistent fire for objectionable content—from extremism to child abuse. Tech leaders promise that artificial intelligence will help solve the problem by automatically identifying offensive… Read more
- freestocks.org