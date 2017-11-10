The Download
What's up in emerging technology
CO2 Emissions Are Expected to Rise by 2 Percent This Year
After three years of flatlining, human-generated carbon dioxide output looks set to rise again.
That's the finding of a new study published in Nature Climate Change as part of the ongoing United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany. The research shows
- Jonas Bengtsson | Flickr
To Feed the World, We Should Rejigger Our Crops
The farmers of the world haven't globally optimized what they grow where. But if they did, it could have a profound impact on our ability to feed the planet.
Growing populations, water scarcity, and climate change are all making it harder to grow enough
- Cloud Visual | Unsplash
The Seven Deadly Sins of AI Predictions
We are surrounded by hysteria about the future of artificial intelligence and robotics—hysteria about how powerful they will become, how quickly, and what they will do to jobs.
I recently saw a story in MarketWatch that said robots will take half of
Could the AI Talent Shortage Be Eased If Tech Giants Learn to Share?
We may be about to find out. Wired reports that Facebook is about to kick off a scheme that will see it ship out some of its machine-learning experts to telecom firms that have been struggling to recruit AI staff. The companies will use the talent to
Uber Must Treat Its British Drivers as Employees
A U.K. court has rejected the ride-hailer’s pleas to continue treating drivers as contractors.
The verdict, reported by the Guardian, throws out Uber's appeal against a similar ruling from last year, and means that the company should act like a regular
- Uber
Robo-cars and Humans Will Struggle to Coexist, at Least For Now
On its first day on the job yesterday, a self-driving shuttle in Las Vegas got into a crash.
The vehicle is one of several made by French startup Navya that are part of a trial sponsored by AAA Northern California, Nevada, and Utah. Each shuttle carries
- City of Las Vegas/AAA/Navya
GOP Embraces Geoengineering ... Which Terrifies Geoengineering Researchers
Congressman Lamar Smith, who has relentlessly disputed the science behind climate change, now argues there may be ways to avoid the dangers of rising temperatures without overhauling America’s energy system.
"As the climate continues to change, geoengineering
- EmTech MIT
IBM Raises the Bar with a 50-Qubit Quantum Computer
IBM established a landmark in computing Friday, announcing a quantum computer that handles 50 quantum bits, or qubits. The company is also making a 20-qubit system available through its cloud computing platform.
IBM, Google, Intel, and a San Francisco
Content May Be Cheap, but Snapchat and Others See a Savvy Move in Paying Their Creators
If you have a computer and an Internet connection, sharing what you make is simple; being paid for making it has been a whole other story. But that’s now starting to change.
People who use Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to share their original content
- Sam McGhee | Unsplash
An Apple AR Headset, Coming in 2020?
The iPhone maker is reported to be developing new chips and software to launch dedicated augmented reality hardware within the next three years.
Apple's desire to build an augmented reality device is no secret. Really, no secret at all. But according
- Jesus Kiteque