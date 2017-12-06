The Download
What's up in emerging technology
DeepMind’s Groundbreaking AlphaGo Zero AI Is Now a Versatile Gamer
- Jeswin Thomas | Unsplash
Don’t challenge this algorithm to a board game. Because chances are it can learn to outsmart you inside a day.
Earlier this year, we reported that Alphabet's machine learning subsidiary, DeepMind, had made a huge advance. Using an artificial intelligence…
If you have ever dealt with sexual harassment in the workplace, there is now a private online place for you to go for help. Botler AI, a startup based in Montreal, on Wednesday launched a a system that provides free information and guidance to those…
Almost 15 years after scientists first sequenced the human genome, making sense of the enormous amount of data that encodes human life remains a formidable challenge. But it is also precisely the sort of problem that machine learning excels at.
On Monday,...
GE announced Monday that it set a new record with its HA gas turbine, and it has 3-D printing to thank. The record of 64 percent efficiency beats out the previous official record of 62.22 percent, set by GE in 2016.
While this might not seem like a huge…
During menopause a woman’s ovaries stop working—leading to hot flashes, sleep problems, weight gain, and worse, bone deterioration.
Now scientists are exploring whether transplanting lab-made ovaries might stop those symptoms. In one of the first efforts…
A network of 100,000 Internet-connected devices has been corralled and is ready to attack the Web. That's according to Dale Drew, a security researcher at broadband provider CenturyLink, who tells Ars Technica that the newly discovered botnet is "pretty…
The algorithms aren't working. YouTube, like Facebook, comes under consistent fire for objectionable content—from extremism to child abuse. Tech leaders promise that artificial intelligence will help solve the problem by automatically identifying offensive…
A growing body of research concludes that rising global temperatures increase the risk of heat stress and stroke, decrease productivity and economic output, widen global wealth disparities, and can trigger greater violence (see “Hot and Violent”).
Now...
From delivery drones to warehouse robots, Amazon has made no attempt to hide its ambitious goals for automation. Even as the company continues to hire thousands of new employees, increasing its employee numbers by about 40 percent over the last year,…
By thinking of organic chemistry as words and sentences instead of atoms and molecules, researchers have found a way for artificial intelligence to predict chemical reactions.
In a paper published on arXiv by researchers at IBM and being presented at…