The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today AlphaGo Zero can learn how to beat world champions at chess inside a day.

DeepMind’s Groundbreaking AlphaGo Zero AI Is Now a Versatile Gamer

Source: Image credit:
  • Jeswin Thomas | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today AlphaGo Zero can learn how to beat world champions at chess inside a day.

DeepMind’s Groundbreaking AlphaGo Zero AI Is Now a Versatile Gamer

Don’t challenge this algorithm to a board game. Because chances are it can learn to outsmart you inside a day.

Earlier this year, we reported that Alphabet’s machine learning subsidiary, DeepMind, had made a huge advance. Using an artificial intelligence… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jeswin Thomas | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $9.99/3 months

Botler AI screenshot

Victims of Sexual Harassment Have a New Resource: AI

If you have ever dealt with sexual harassment in the workplace, there is now a private online place for you to go for help. Botler AI, a startup based in Montreal, on Wednesday launched a a system that provides free information and guidance to those… Read more

Image credit:
  • Botler AI

Posted by Erin Winick

Editor's Pick

Google Has Released an AI Tool That Makes Sense of Your Genome

Almost 15 years after scientists first sequenced the human genome, making sense of the enormous amount of data that encodes human life remains a formidable challenge. But it is also precisely the sort of problem that machine learning excels at.

On Monday,...

Read the full story →

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
Yesterday GE's HA Turbine

General Electric Sets a Record for Gas Turbine Efficiency, Giving Natural Gas Another Win

GE announced Monday that it set a new record with its HA gas turbine, and it has 3-D printing to thank. The record of 64 percent efficiency beats out the previous official record of 62.22 percent, set by GE in 2016.

While this might not seem like a huge… Read more

Image credit:
  • GE Power

Posted by Erin Winick
artificial ovaries

Will Artificial Ovaries Mean No More Menopause?

During menopause a woman’s ovaries stop working—leading to hot flashes, sleep problems, weight gain, and worse, bone deterioration.

Now scientists are exploring whether transplanting lab-made ovaries might stop those symptoms. In one of the first efforts… Read more

Image credit:
  • WAKE FOREST INSTITUTE FOR REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

Posted by Emily Mullin
Another botnet of things is on the loose.

A New Big, Bad Botnet of Things Is on the Prowl

A network of 100,000 Internet-connected devices has been corralled and is ready to attack the Web. That’s according to Dale Drew, a security researcher at broadband provider CenturyLink, who tells Ars Technica that the newly discovered botnet is “pretty… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • David P. Discher | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
YouTube still struggles to weed out offensive content.

Can 10,000 Humans Clean Up YouTube?

The algorithms aren’t working. YouTube, like Facebook, comes under consistent fire for objectionable content—from extremism to child abuse. Tech leaders promise that artificial intelligence will help solve the problem by automatically identifying offensive… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • freestocks.org

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Global Warming May Harm Children for Life

A growing body of research concludes that rising global temperatures increase the risk of heat stress and stroke, decrease productivity and economic output, widen global wealth disparities, and can trigger greater violence (see “Hot and Violent”).

Now...

Read the full story →

Posted by James Temple

James Temple
December 4, 2017 Amazon fulfillment worker

Amazon’s Investment in Robots is Eliminating Human Jobs

From delivery drones to warehouse robots, Amazon has made no attempt to hide its ambitious goals for automation. Even as the company continues to hire thousands of new employees, increasing its employee numbers by about 40 percent over the last year,… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Amazon

Posted by Erin Winick
Wall of squat bottles with stoppers

A Translation Algorithm Can Predict the “Language” of a Chemical Reaction

By thinking of organic chemistry as words and sentences instead of atoms and molecules, researchers have found a way for artificial intelligence to predict chemical reactions.

In a paper published on arXiv by researchers at IBM and being presented at… Read more

Image credit:
  • Matt Briney | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow