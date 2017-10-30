The Download
Atmospheric CO2 Is at a Record High
Surprising almost nobody, the United Nations says globally averaged concentrations of CO2 have increased again, reaching 403.3 parts per million in 2016. That's up from 400.00 ppm in 2015, and is said to be the highest level in 800,000 years.
Thank a new approach to spoofing image recognition AIs, developed by a team from Kyushu University in Japan, for that joke.
Trying to catch out AIs is a popular pastime for many researchers, and we've reported machine-learning spoofs in the past.
And it's totally mesmerizing to watch in action. The video above shows the company's Motobot—literally, a robotic motorcyclist that sits atop a standard Yamaha and controls and balances the bike—as it charges around a racetrack and tries to beat a time
And it's called Robutt. No, really: that's what Ford calls its mechanized posterior, which is used to determine the durability of the seats in its cars.
Despite the name, the firm appears to take its use pretty seriously. First, the automaker uses pressure
Most media outlets, ourselves included, tend to think the answer is simple: not a whole lot right now. Fake news, election interference, profiting from data collection, and an ever-tightening grip on, well, all facets of our daily lives are, it can be
Canada has produced several big breakthroughs in artificial intelligence in recent years, and its government is keen to establish the country as a global epicenter of AI. The country's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, also hopes that the technology will
A new brain-inspired computer vision algorithm could help advance the state of AI—but it could also fill your in-box with spam.
Vicarious, a startup backed by both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, has published details of a new type of machine learning
Not quite yet, but neuroscience research is giving us some clues about how it may be possible in the not-too-distant future.
In a paper published in Science today, a trio of neuroscientists, led by Stanislas Dehaene from Collège de France in Paris,
Get ready for robots to move out of the shadows of company warehouses and into the fluorescent glow of retail stores. Walmart announced today that it is bringing shelf-scanning robots to 50 of its U.S. locations as a way to handle tasks like identifying
Paywalls are a major way for content-focused websites to promote payment for their work. The casual blogger or comedy podcaster, on the other hand, has a lot harder time making money. Fan funding site Patreon is now endeavoring to change that.

Founded
Founded… Read more