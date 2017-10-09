The Download
The Trump Administration Acts to Axe the Clean Power Plan
The Environmental Protection Agency will start the process of repealing the old administration's ambitious climate policy on Tuesday. That’s according to Scott Pruitt, head of the EPA, who announced the news during a speech in Kentucky today, reports… Read more
Sure, neural networks can easily classify images—but they still don’t really understand what they see without human intervention. That much is made plain in Google’s new AI tutorial, called Teachable Machine, which was brought to our attention by the… Read more
Taking a 13.5-metric ton vehicle from 0-20 mph in 4.5 seconds is no mean feat. But that’s what a new all-electric drivetrain from clean-energy bus maker Proterra promises.
Its new DuoPower system uses two electric motors to deliver 510 horsepower. In… Read more
The island’s battered telecom network is going to be resuscitated from the sky. The Federal Communications Commission has given Alphabet’s X lab permission to launch 30 of its stratospheric Project Loon balloons to heights of 12.5 miles above Puerto… Read more
Elon Musk has suggested that lithium-ion grid batteries can power the entire island, but that might not be quite as easy at he makes it sound.
When Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, it caused huge damage to its power grid. So bad, in fact, that restoring… Read more
In a future without steering wheels, you may wonder what remains for Ferrari, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and other automakers that have built their businesses on driving experience. As it turns out, supercar manufacturers are also eyeing autonomy—just not… Read more
Here we go again. The Wall Street Journal reports that Russian hackers stole details of “how the National Security Agency penetrates foreign computer networks, the computer code it uses for such spying, and how it defends networks inside the U.S.” from… Read more
You can thank DeepMind for the slick new voice that emanates from Google’s Home speaker and Assistant app.
This time last year, Google’s London-based AI division announced a new way to synthesize speech. Its software, called WaveNet, tore up the regular… Read more
Does an electric flight from New York to Boston for $70 sound too good to be true? That's the promise being made by the electric-airplane startup Zunum Aero—and it’s one that you certainly shouldn’t dismiss out of hand.
Zunum has already made its plan… Read more
How much faster can you build a sneaker, exactly? A lot, it turns out. Wired UK has paid a visit to Adidas, which is hauling shoe manufacturing from labor-intensive Chinese plants into the aptly named Speed Factories in America and Germany.
Using tricks… Read more