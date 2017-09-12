The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today

Robotic Farmers Can Literally Reap What They Sow

Source: Video credit:
  • Hands Free Hectare

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today

Robotic Farmers Can Literally Reap What They Sow

If you want to grow a field full of barley but don’t want to get your hands dirty, don’t fear: robots can do the whole dang thing.

That’s what researchers from Harper Adams University in the U.K. have shown. In a sleepy hectare of land in Shropshire,… Read more

Source: Video credit:
  • Hands Free Hectare

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday Waymo had made earrings from its prototype hardware.

Earrings Made of Top-Secret Electronics Are Actually Part of the Uber-Waymo Lawsuit

This court case is starting to sound like a satire on corporate espionage. If you were working on a top-secret hardware project, would you give away a prototype of the device, fashioned into a pair of earrings, to a departing colleague? Probably not!… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Squeezyboy | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Super Mario Bros.

AI Can Re-create Video Games Just by Watching Them

Machines just took aim at video-game development—from the '80s. AIs have been able to learn to play games like Space Invaders  by watching them for a while. But now, Georgia Tech researchers have written a paper describing how AI can actually build the… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Dylan Baugh | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Electric cars are being encouraged in India and China

China and India Want All New Cars to Be Electric

The desire to kill off internal combustion is spreading. Bloomberg  reports that China plans to end the sale of fossil-fuel-burning vehicles, though it’s not yet clear when the ban will kick in. Meanwhile, Reuters explains that India plans to electrify… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Denys Nevozhai | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Thermal Imaging Aims to Give Autonomous Cars Better Night Vision

There are many striking differences between a fence post and a human being, but one may prove particularly useful to robotic vehicles: temperature.

At least that's what the established thermal imaging firm FLIR and the Israeli startup Adasky think. Both… Read more

Video credit:
  • Adasky

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
September 8, 2017 Uber will help clean up London's road.

Uber Is Ditching Diesel in London

The ride-hailer wants to get a little greener. Uber has announced that by the end of 2019 all of its drivers in London working on its regular low-cost UberX service will use hybrid or fully electric vehicles, and no diesel cars will be allowed on its… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • David Marcu | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Who has your ID?

Equifax’s Massive ID Theft Is a Reminder That Firms Need Incentives to Keep Data Safe

Right now, half of America may as well post its personal details online for all to see. That’s because, as the Associated Press reports, the credit monitoring firm Equifax has suffered a huge data breach that saw names, social security numbers, birth… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Greyson Joralemon | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Big brother is watching.

Facial Recognition Is Getting Incredibly Powerful—and Ever More Controversial

A camera trained at your face can reveal an awful lot about you. We’ve written a lot recently about how facial recognition software has reached an incredibly high standard in the last couple of years. So high, in fact, that the technology is robust enough… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Scott Webb | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
September 7, 2017 Amazon's Echo speaker can hear ultraound

There’s a Very Obvious Voice Assistant Hack: Ultrasound

Siri and Alexa can hear more than you can—and that's a problem.

You may have thought that you'd be able to hear any rogue attempts to control your increasingly powerful voice assistant. But it turns out that the hardware and algorithms used to control… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Amazon

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
A Drive.ai car

Lyft Is Testing Driverless Taxis in San Francisco

Uber just got some more autonomous competition. Today, Lyft announced that it will be teaming up with self-driving startup Drive.ai to roll out a test fleet of driverless taxis in the San Francisco Bay Area.

As Wired notes, the pair has gone easy on… Read more

Image credit:
  • Drive.ai

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe