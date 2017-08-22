The Download

Today Cooling tower from the Satsop nuclear plant in Washington

A Thorium-Salt Reactor Has Fired Up for the First Time In Four Decades

Posted by Michael Reilly

Source:
Phone keypad

Hackers Are Coming for Your Cell-Phone Number

If you suddenly lose control of a host of Web services at once, there could be a simple root cause: hackers have taken control of your phone number. The New York Times reports that hackers have been increasingly able to convince carriers to transfer… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Popular Robots Have Been Hacked to Potentially Cause Physical Harm

Security firm IOActive has shown that several industrial and consumer robots can be hacked and used as weapons or spying devices.

Perhaps most dangerous is its hack of robot arms made by Universal Robotics, which are designed for use alongside humans… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Seegrid's GP8 Series 6 forklift

This Autonomous Forklift Wants to Eat Up Warehouse Jobs

It may look much like a regular pallet truck, but this is one of a growing number of autonomous warehouse vehicles looking to take over from inefficient humans. Its maker, Seegrid, a provider of material-handling equipment, takes the kinds of forklifts… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday woman in a kitchen, man in an office

AI Learns Sexism Just by Studying Photographs

“Spoon” is to “woman” as “tennis racket” is to “man.” At least, that’s according to AI algorithms trained on two of the more common collections of thousands of images that are usually used by researchers to help machines understand the real world.

Wired… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Inside a lab animal's VR rig

Now There’s a VR Rig for Lab Animals

How do you study the way zebrafish translate visual cues into movement, or whether mice are afraid of heights? For researchers at the Vienna Biocenter in Austria, the answer seemed obvious: build a virtual-reality rig for lab animals. So that’s exactly… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Volkswagen's electric I.D. Buzz

Volkswagen’s Iconic Microbus Is Back—and This Time, It’s Autonomous and Electric

The original Volkswagen microbus may have appealed to all of our inner hippies, but the green credentials of the engine that propelled it would surely now bring a tear to their eyes. Good news, then: Volkswagen has announced that it’s bringing the old… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

An MQ-9 Reaper drone

Tech Titans Call to Stamp Out Killer Robots

An open letter published today from 116 technologists, including DeepMind founder Mustafa Suleyman and (predictably) Elon Musk, calls on the United Nations to ban the development and use of autonomous weapons. The note warns that killer robots "threaten… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

August 18, 2017

This Mobile Robotic Arm Totally Won’t Haunt Your Dreams

One of the more reassuring things about industrial robotic arms is that they tend to stay put. Well, not this one. Clearpath Robotics, a company that specializes in building mobile automatons, has strapped a Kuka robot arm to its omndirectional Ridgeback… Read more

Posted by Michael Reilly

Mining for Bitcoin

A Day in the Life of a Worker at One of the World’s Biggest Bitcoin Mines

If you live in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, employment options are limited. You could work in a coal mine, but the industry is in decline. You could take a job at a chemical plant, but it won’t do much for your health.

Or you could work in one of the world’s… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

