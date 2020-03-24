An MIT team hopes to publish open-source designs for a low-cost ventilator

MIT researchers hope to publish open-source designs for a low-cost respirator that could potentially help COVID-19 patients struggling with critical respiratory problems.

The motorized device automatically compresses widely available bag valve masks, the sort of manual resuscitator used by ambulance crews to assist patients with breathing problems. The designs could arrive as a growing number of engineers, medical students and hobbyists attempt to build or share specifications for makeshift versions of the medical device – of unknown quality and safety – amid rising fears of widespread shortages as coronavirus cases escalate.

The team recently launched a website unveiling the MIT Emergency Ventilator Project, or E-Vent, which states they've submitted the device to the Food and Drug Administration for rapid review under an "Emergency Use Authorization." Last week, MIT Technology Review was informed the team intended to test the devices on pigs in recent days, though it's unclear what the results were at this stage.

It's also not clear if the team has yet fully answered the fundamental question of the project: "Is it possible to safely ventilate a COVID-19 patient by automatically actuating a manual resuscitator?"

If that answer is yes, the hope is that openly publishing the designs, test results and related medical information could enable those with the necessary manufacturing capacity and expertise to produce reliable, safe and affordable respirators. Even so, the sites stresses the device should only be operated under the supervision of trained medical professions, and is not a replacement for an FDA-approved intensive care unit ventilator, "in terms of functionality, flexibility, and clinical efficacy."

"The MIT E-Vent is anticipated to have utility in helping free up existing supply or in life-or-death situations when there is no other option," the site adds.

The project dates back to about a decade ago, when a group of MIT students in the Precision Machine Design course developed a proof of principle version of the machine, working with Jussi Saukkonen of Boston University Medical Center. They published a paper on the device, but never moved forward with production.

They designed it mainly as a tool for rural areas in developing nations, which have high levels of chronic respiratory issues but limited access to mechanical ventilators. Even then, though, they noted it could also serve an important role in the US in the event of a wide-scale pandemic like the one now unfolding.

At the time, the group estimated it would cost about $100, which compared to tens of thousands of dollars for standard hospital versions.

The current team referenced those original designs, but made additional efforts to ensure it would be easier for others to reliably make and use the device. The site notes the new version is solid and metal framed.

The emerging efforts to produce more ventilators comes after outbreaks in Italy, China and Iran overwhelmed hospital systems, reportedly forcing life and death triage choices on medical professions. Officials in New York and Washington state have said they could soon run critically low on the machines.

Sign up for The Download — your daily dose of what's up in emerging technology Also stay updated on MIT Technology Review initiatives and events? Yes No

As of February, the US had nearly 170,000 ventilators that could be made available to patients, according to an estimate by the Center for Health Security. But an outbreak as severe as the 1918 influenza pandemic could require more than 740,000.

Existing manufacturers are looking for ways to rapidly ramp up production. Ventec Life Systems, a Bothell, Washington-based ventilator company, is collaborating with auto giant GM to boost manufacturing as part of a “coordinated private sector response” called StopTheSpread.org. Similarly, GE Healthcare is working with Ford to accelerate ventilator output.