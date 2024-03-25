Backed by heritage, ready for the future

Making life-changing, innovative advances is intrinsic to the UK’s life sciences sector, which unceasingly thrives on industry collaboration, academic excellence, and government support.

Uncovering the structure of DNA. Inventing in-vitro fertilization and facilitating the birth of the world’s first test-tube baby. Developing the first antibiotics and vaccines. With breakthroughs such as these, the UK’s life sciences sector has traditionally punched above its weight on the world stage.

Today, its inventive flair remains strong. “The UK life sciences sector is genuinely world-leading, revolutionizing health care and propelling our economy forward,” says Andrew Griffith, the UK’s Minister of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. “Companies like AstraZeneca developed one of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccines, while GSK continues to pioneer groundbreaking treatments for cancer and HIV.”

Not only have these advances benefited people at home, but they have also saved and transformed lives across the world. It all stems from the diversity of businesses represented within life sciences—a dynamic, collaborative, and forward-thinking sector, fusing science, innovation, and technology to solve the most pressing global health-care challenges of our time.

Growing with strong government support

One of the reasons the UK’s life sciences sector is a pioneer is strong government support. “Our prowess in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) is evident; in 2022 alone, we saw £1 billion for life sciences from 47 greenfield FDI projects,” says Minister Griffith.

This support comes in numerous forms, from talent programs and favorable R&D policies to investment advice and tax incentives. Life sciences equity financing increased sixfold from 2012 to 2022, luring the most equity finance within Europe. The Advanced Research Invention Agency, established in 2021, received £800 million to identify and fund “high-risk, high-reward” scientific research.

In 2022, the UK government announced it will increase its total R&D expenditure to £20 billion per annum by 2024–2025, marking a 33% increase in spending over the current parliament. The government allocated even more funding in May 2023, when Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt unveiled a £650 million “war chest” to form the Life Sciences Growth Package. It brings together new policies and funding across various high-impact areas—including a £38 million biomanufacturing fund and £154 million for upgrading the UK Biobank, a world-leading resource for biomedical research.

Additionally, there’s the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund. Part of the Global Britain Investment Fund, it sets aside £60 million in capital grants for investments in pharmaceutical production, medical diagnostics, and medical technology (MedTech) products. The first tranche was awarded in 2023 to four companies, which received £17 million in government funding and an additional private investment of £260 million.

“This vibrant ecosystem, fostered by initiatives like the Life Sciences Growth Package and our Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund, is creating high-skilled jobs across the country, from research labs in Cambridge to manufacturing plants in Manchester,” Minister Griffith says. The first tranche alone was responsible for creating 320 jobs and safeguarding another 199.

Life Sciences Investment Programme (LSIP) Launched in 2021, this £200-million sector-specific initiative is managed by British Patient Capital (BPC), the UK’s largest domestic investor in startups and venture growth opportunities. The investment firm has more than £3 billion of assets under management. In January 2023, BPC announced its first LSIP commitment of $48.6 million for SV Health Investors’ SV Biotech Crossover Opportunities Fund.

Aside from funds, the UK government supports international businesses investing in the country. Sector specialists and investment experts at the Department for Business and Trade play a crucial role to support international investors and facilitate seamless business expansion after landing. These experts provide information on financial and tax incentives, specialist domestic partners, and in-depth advice on the business environment.

Government support, however, is only one part of the equation. With two of the top five universities for biological sciences in the world—the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford—the UK has a solid foundation for life science innovation.

There is also significant talent within STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)disciplines. STEM students accounted for 23% of total graduates in the UK in 2021, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The figure has continued to rise as the UK’s Department of Education noted that more young people are taking STEM subjects than ever before.