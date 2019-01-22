Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Stringer/Imaginechina/AP

    • Intelligent Machines

    The future of China’s AI industry is in the hands of just three companies

    More than half of the country’s major AI players have funding ties that lead back to Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent.

    Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent, the three Chinese tech giants loosely equivalent to Google, Amazon, and Facebook, are not just developing and deploying AI themselves. Their deep pockets have also funded a broad range of AI companies, focused on everything from smart cities to finance to education.

    Recommended for You
    1. Will people ditch cash for cryptocurrency? Japan is about to find out
    2. Another use of an egg-swapping IVF technique has just been reported in Europe
    3. CERN wants to build a particle collider that’s four times bigger than the LHC
    4. Millions of email addresses have been exposed—here’s how to check if yours was one of them
    5. CRISPR babies are real and the scientist who made them sought “personal fame and fortune”

    Last week, Chinese media outlet Huxiu.com published a graphic that illustrates the full extent of their involvement across China’s AI industry. (The graphic is quite complicated, so I translated it into three bar charts below. Here is also an English translation of the article it originated in, courtesy of Jeffrey Ding, who writes the ChinAI newsletter.) It revealed that BAT invests in 53% of the nation’s 190 major AI companies. This may not surprise those of you who closely follow China’s AI ecosystem. But it’s quite a different topology for those more familiar with Silicon Valley’s.

    Looked at one way, the landscape shows how intensely these companies are striving to outdo one another. While each has a main area of expertise—Alibaba in e-commerce, Tencent in social networking, and Baidu in search and information indexing—they are also challenging one another head-on across dozens of industries.

    Looked at another way, the scale of BAT’s involvement shows just how integral the three companies are to China’s bid to be a global leader in AI by 2030. Their expertise and funding set the direction and pace of the technology’s development, but their weaknesses also help determine how likely China is to realize its ambitions.

    As the graphic highlights, BAT’s investments have promoted a top-heavy AI industry: lots of companies dedicated to AI applications with far fewer dedicated to developing the technologies that underpin it, including the algorithms and advanced silicon chips behind the breakthroughs in machine vision, natural-language processing, and other AI capabilities.

    Experts have warned about this top-heaviness before. China’s astronomical rise in AI leadership is currently buoyed by its abundance of data and lax views on privacy. In the short term, both those conditions make it fertile ground for highly profitable machine-learning applications. But the country still lags behind the US in its efforts to expand existing AI capabilities through fundamental research. In the long term, that could place a ceiling on how much China will continue to benefit from the AI revolution.

    This story originally appeared in our AI newsletter The Algorithm. To have it directly delivered to your inbox, subscribe here for free.

    Keep up with the latest in China at EmTech Digital.

    The Countdown has begun.
    March 25-26, 2019
    San Francisco, CA

    Register now

    Tagged

    China, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, AI

    Karen Hao

    Karen Hao

    Karen Hao is the artificial intelligence reporter for MIT Technology Review. In particular she covers the ethics and social impact of the technology as well as its applications for social good. She also writes the AI newsletter, the Algorithm,More which thoughtfully examines the field’s latest news and research. Prior to joining the publication, she was a reporter and data scientist at Quartz and an application engineer at the first startup to spin out of Google X.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

    Intelligent Machines

    AI's Economic Impact 35:20

    Intelligent Machines

    Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

    Intelligent Machines

    Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
    Recommended for You
    1. Will people ditch cash for cryptocurrency? Japan is about to find out
    2. Another use of an egg-swapping IVF technique has just been reported in Europe
    3. CERN wants to build a particle collider that’s four times bigger than the LHC
    4. Millions of email addresses have been exposed—here’s how to check if yours was one of them
    5. CRISPR babies are real and the scientist who made them sought “personal fame and fortune”
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.