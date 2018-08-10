Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • A snapshot of the ImageNet database
  • Andrej Karpathy

    • Intelligent Machines

    A small team of student AI coders beats Google’s machine-learning code

    The success shows that advances in artificial intelligence aren’t the sole domain of elite programmers.

    Students from Fast.ai, a small organization that runs free machine-learning courses online, just created an AI algorithm that outperforms code from Google’s researchers, according to an important benchmark.

    Fast.ai’s success is important because it sometimes seems as if only those with huge resources can do advanced AI research.

    Fast.ai consists of part-time students keen to try their hand at machine learning—and perhaps transition into a career in data science. It rents access to computers in Amazon’s cloud.

    But Fast.ai’s team built an algorithm that beats Google’s code, as measured using a benchmark called DAWNBench, from researchers at Stanford. This benchmark uses a common image classification task to track the speed of a deep-learning algorithm per dollar of compute power.

    Google’s researchers topped the previous rankings, in a category for training on several machines, using a custom-built collection its own chips designed specifically for machine learning. The Fast.ai team was able to produce something even faster, on roughly equivalent hardware.

    “State-of-the-art results are not the exclusive domain of big companies,” says Jeremy Howard, one of Fast.ai’s founders and a prominent AI entrepreneur. Howard and his cofounder, Rachel Thomas, created Fast.ai to make AI more accessible and less exclusive.

    Howard’s team was able to compete with the likes of Google by doing a lot of simple things, which are detailed in a blog post. These include making sure that the images fed to its training algorithm were cropped correctly: “These are the obvious, dumb things that many researchers wouldn’t even think to do,” Howard says.

    The code needed to run the learning algorithm on several machines was developed by a collaborator at the Pentagon’s new Defense Innovation Unit, created recently to help the military work with AI and machine learning.

    Matei Zaharia, a professor at Stanford University and one of the creators of DAWNBench, says the Fast.ai work is impressive, but notes that for many AI tasks large amounts of data and significant compute resources are still key.

    The Fast.ai algorithm was trained on the ImageNet database in 18 minutes using 16 Amazon Web Service instances, at a total compute cost of around $40. Howard claims this is about 40 percent better than Google’s effort, although he admits comparison is tricky because the hardware is different.

    Jack Clark, director of communications and policy at OpenAI, a nonprofit, says Fast.ai has produced valuable work in other areas such as language understanding. “Things like this benefit everyone because they increase the basic familiarity of people with AI technology,” Clark says.

    Keep up with the latest in deep learning at EmTech MIT.
    Discover where tech, business, and culture converge.

    September 11-14, 2018
    MIT Media Lab

    Register now

    Tagged

    Google, deep learning, machine learning, Fast.ai, ImageNet, DAWNBench

    Will Knight

    Will Knight Senior Editor, AI

    Will Knight is MIT Technology Review’s Senior Editor for Artificial Intelligence. He covers the latest advances in AI and related fields, including machine learning, automated driving, and robotics. Will joined MIT Technology Review inMore 2008 from the UK science weekly New Scientist magazine.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

    Intelligent Machines

    AI's Economic Impact 35:20

    Intelligent Machines

    Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

    Intelligent Machines

    Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Online Only.
    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.