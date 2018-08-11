Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending August 11, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Origami-inspired Cellular Metamaterial with Anisotropic Multi-stability
A Trillion Frames Per Second: the Techniques and Applications of Light-in-Flight Photography
Internet of Drones (IoD): Threats, Vulnerability, and Security Perspectives
Cortical Microcircuits from a Generative Vision Model
National Bias of International Gymnastics Judges during the 2013-2016 Olympic Cycle
Deep Learning in Agriculture: A Survey
Join the discussion on emerging technology at EmTech MIT and discover how experts plan to solve some of the greatest challenges of our time.Learn more and register