The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending August 11, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Origami-inspired Cellular Metamaterial with Anisotropic Multi-stability

A Trillion Frames Per Second: the Techniques and Applications of Light-in-Flight Photography

Internet of Drones (IoD): Threats, Vulnerability, and Security Perspectives

Cortical Microcircuits from a Generative Vision Model

National Bias of International Gymnastics Judges during the 2013-2016 Olympic Cycle

Deep Learning in Agriculture: A Survey

