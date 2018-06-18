Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Dan Zafrir, a professional debater, takes on Project Debater.
  • IBM Research

    • Intelligent Machines

    This AI program could beat you in an argument—but it doesn’t know what it’s saying

    The latest human-versus-machine matchup involves an argumentative AI system.

    During a live debate in San Francisco this evening, an AI program made a surprisingly cogent argument that space exploration should be subsidized. When a human disagreed, the program challenged this with a rebuttal.

    Recommended for You
    1. Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to create the US Space Force
    2. Machine learning predicts World Cup winner
    3. A machine has figured out Rubik’s Cube all by itself
    4. A giant new retail fulfillment center in China has only four employees
    5. China’s ambition to power the world’s electric cars took a huge leap forward this week

    The debate, between an IBM computer program called Project Debater and several human participants, is the latest proof that artificially intelligence machines are making progress at a skills that previously were reserved for people. In this case: arguing.

    During the event, the program and a human participant took turns making an argument on a specific topic, then making a rebuttal, and adding a closing argument. In a second debate, the program argued for the increased use of telemedicine, while the human participant argued against it.  

    Related Story
    How can we be sure AI will behave? Perhaps by watching it argue with itself.
    Experts suggest that having AI systems try to outwit one another could help a person judge their intentions.

    IBM has been working on the AI software, which mines through reams of text before constructing an argument on a specific topic, for several years. The company held the debate this evening to promote the technology.

    Project Debater doesn’t try to build an argument based on an understanding of the subject in question, but instead simply constructs and argument by combining elements of previous arguments along with relevant points of information from Wikipedia.
    Noam Slonim and Ranit Aharonov, the IBM researchers behind Project Debater.
    IBM research

    Ranit Aharonov, one of the researchers behind the project who is based in Israel, acknowledges that it is limited. “There is still a long way to go in mastering language,” she says. However, Aharonov believes the technology could have a range of practical uses. It could help someone make a critical decision, for example, by providing a range of "for" and "against" arguments.

    An argumentative AI system could, of course, also have nefarious uses, including powering more pernicious bots on social media and beyond. Aharonov’s collaborator, Noam Slonim, discounts the danger. “There is always a risk, and I actually think it is more limited that with other technologies,” he says.

    Oren Etzioni, CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Seattle, WA, says it's difficult to judge the capabilities of the IBM system based purely on the contest. "It’s easy to put together a canned demo than an open one where they let you interact with it in a natural way," he says.

    Kristian Hammond, a professor at Northwestern University and the founder of Narrative Sciences, a company that automatically generates news reports and other content, says the technology could prove to be useful. But Hammond stresses that the IBM software is simply parroting what it's dug up. “There’s never a stage at which the system knows what it’s talking about,” he says. “In humans, we think of that as shitty reasoning.”

    Hammond also says the contest in San Francisco hardly demonstrates the utility of the system. “It’s a bit of a distraction,” he says.

    Couldn't make it to EmTech Next to meet experts in AI, Robotics and the Economy?

    Go behind the scenes and check out our video
    Noam Slonim and Ranit Aharonov, the IBM researchers behind Project Debater.
    IBM research

    Tagged

    IBM, Watson, natural language processing, NLP,

    Will Knight

    Will Knight Senior Editor, AI

    Will Knight is MIT Technology Review’s Senior Editor for Artificial Intelligence. He covers the latest advances in AI and related fields, including machine learning, automated driving, and robotics. Will joined MIT Technology Review inMore 2008 from the UK science weekly New Scientist magazine.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

    Intelligent Machines

    AI's Economic Impact 35:20

    Intelligent Machines

    Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

    Intelligent Machines

    Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
    Recommended for You
    1. Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to create the US Space Force
    2. Machine learning predicts World Cup winner
    3. A machine has figured out Rubik’s Cube all by itself
    4. A giant new retail fulfillment center in China has only four employees
    5. China’s ambition to power the world’s electric cars took a huge leap forward this week
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.