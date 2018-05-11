Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Rewriting Life

I lost a bet, and now I am going to let millions of strangers check whether we’re related

How this reporter ended up deciding to join the crowd and get his DNA tested.

  • by Antonio Regalado
  • May 11, 2018
  • The reporter spits into a DNA collection tube after losing a bet.

What’s the chance police could locate the average person using a public DNA database?

I recently made a bet on what the answer would be. Now, thanks to two math whizzes in California, we have an answer.

And I’m the loser, but not by much.

It all started after the arrest of the alleged Golden State Killer in April. Police had uploaded crime-scene DNA to an open-access genealogy website, GEDmatch, and located some his relatives. Eventually, they found him.

The case generated huge interest among genealogists, journalists, geneticists, and sleuths of all sorts. How did investigators do it? Is our genetic privacy at risk? How come this never happened before?

But one question emerged paramount (even for those innocent of anything): what’s the chance they could find you?

I had a guess. We’d recently reported on the explosive growth in DNA genealogy tests, which more than 12 million people have now taken. Figuring everybody’s got dozens of relatives, I posted on Twitter that I’d bet any American by now has at least one relative already in a database.

“How much do you bet?” fired back Henry Greely, a law professor at Stanford University

Related Story
2017 was the year consumer DNA testing blew up
More people took genetic ancestry tests last year than in all previous years combined.

It was on. First, the setting of terms. Specifically, I was willing to bet that more than 95 percent of people could find at least one second cousin match in Ancestry.com, the largest of these relative-finding databases.

The bet would also have a critical caveat. It could only apply to people of European background, because that’s mostly who has taken the tests.

And the stakes? The loser would have to submit a spit sample, allowing millions of strangers to compare the DNA results with their own.

Now, thanks to a couple of academics with a free Friday afternoon, we have an answer of sorts, and it appears I am the loser.

Recommended for You
  1. A stealthy Harvard startup wants to reverse aging in dogs, and humans could be next
  2. Democrats have released thousands of Russian-linked Facebook ads
  3. The scientist still fighting for the clean fuel the world forgot
  4. In a fatal crash, Uber’s autonomous car detected a pedestrian—but chose to not stop
  5. US will label GMO foods with smiley faces and sunshine

The answer comes thanks to mathematical geneticists Graham Coop and Doc Edge. The duo, based at University of California, Davis, decided to calculate whether police just got lucky finding their suspect, or whether databases are now so big they couldn’t miss.

In a blog post, they highlight some key concepts that constrained the answer. One is “genealogical blowup.” That’s their term for how immensely the number of possible relatives increases the more distant you allow the connection be. You have just one or two siblings. But you can have hundreds of third cousins.

There is an opposing phenomenon that narrows the search space. The reason it’s possible to match relatives is that some of their DNA is literally the same, or “identical by descent.” For instance, you share about half your DNA with your father. You and a first cousin share some DNA from the two grandparents you have in common.

But more distant relations have less identical DNA. A third cousin you’ve probably never met? Less than 1 percent of your DNA is shared, and sometimes none at all. Thus, for more distant relations, DNA can’t make a match.

Edge and Coop found that California police had good odds of finding the killer’s relatives. The database they used, GEDmatch, has about 950,000 profiles in it. According to the UC Davis scientists, the odds that a random American of European background has a first cousin in GEDmatch is 3.5 percent. It’s 25 percent for a second cousin, and more than 90 percent for a third cousin, of which the police apparently found several.

Sign up for The Download
Your daily dose of what's up in emerging technology
Manage your newsletter preferences

As you’d imagine, the bigger the database, the bigger the chance some DNA identical with yours is in it. In fact, avoiding a second-cousin match is all but impossible in Ancestry.com, according to Coop and Edge's estimates—though not quite as likely as I needed it to be to win the bet.

According to their estimates, the chance of having a second cousin in that database is 94 percent, just shy of my 95 percent guess. Since Ancestry declined to provide the exact figure, I'll go with those of the UC Davis gang and say I lost my bet by a nose.

Honestly, I’ve never wanted to have my DNA tested. Companies like 23andme and Helix have sent me free kits, and I never sent them back. What am I going to learn? I know more or less where I am from. And I am not sure I’d want to locate some unacknowledged sibling or learn that the postman is really Daddy.

Even more than that, it’s been obvious that as the databases grow in size, they’ll only get more powerful, and no one can say what uses they could be put to in the future. Once you give up your DNA—like your fingerprints—you can’t get it back.

The reason I’ve decided to do the Ancestry test, which costs $99, isn’t only that I am a good loser. It’s that the choice has already been made for me. According to Coop’s estimates, I may have 200 more third cousins and 1,000 fourth cousins who’ve already gotten tested.

My DNA, like yours, is already out there.

Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.
Antonio Regalado

Antonio Regalado Senior Editor, Biomedicine

I am the senior editor for biomedicine for MIT Technology Review. I look for stories about how technology is changing medicine and biomedical research. Before joining MIT Technology Review in July 2011, I lived in São Paulo, Brazil,More where I wrote about science, technology, and politics in Latin America for Science and other publications. From 2000 to 2009, I was the science reporter at the Wall Street Journal and later a foreign correspondent.

Related Video

More videos

Rewriting Life

Accessible AI: Expanding the Reach of Intelligent Solutions 26:51

Rewriting Life

Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:03

Rewriting Life

Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:04

Rewriting Life

Capturing Our Imagination: The Evolution of Brain-Machine Interfaces 28:35
Recommended for You
  1. A stealthy Harvard startup wants to reverse aging in dogs, and humans could be next
  2. Democrats have released thousands of Russian-linked Facebook ads
  3. The scientist still fighting for the clean fuel the world forgot
  4. In a fatal crash, Uber’s autonomous car detected a pedestrian—but chose to not stop
  5. US will label GMO foods with smiley faces and sunshine
More from Rewriting Life

Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.