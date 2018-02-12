Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • A DNA test kit from Ancestry.com includes a tube for customers to spit in.
  • Courtesy of AncestryDNA

    • Rewriting Life

    2017 was the year consumer DNA testing blew up

    More people took genetic ancestry tests last year than in all previous years, combined.

    The number of people who have had their DNA analyzed with direct-to-consumer genetic genealogy tests more than doubled during 2017 and now exceeds 12 million, according to industry estimates.

    Most of those tested are in the US, suggesting that around 1 in 25 American adults now have access to personal genetic data—a figure that could spur a range of new genetic analysis services.

    The boom comes amid a price war in which companies offered under-$60 tests and 2-for-1 deals during an end-of-year blitz of advertising and discounts.

    “The inflection point started in the summer of 2016, and from there it’s gone into the stratosphere,” says David Mittelman, a consumer genetics entrepreneur and co-founder of DNAGeeks.

    Last week, the genealogy company Ancestry.com, based in Utah, announced that it has tested more than seven million people, including two million during the last four months of 2017. The company’s customer rolls exceed those of all competitors combined. The second-largest player, 23andMe, has tested more than three million, followed by FamilyTreeDNA and MyHeritage.

    Recommended for You
    1. DeepMind’s latest AI transfers its learning to new tasks
    2. This entrepreneur wants to make automation a major campaign issue in 2020
    3. Amazon is taking package delivery into its own hands
    4. How creepy is your smart home? Really, very creepy
    5. Chinese cops are wearing glasses that can recognize faces

    DNA has become a commodity sought by scientists and biotech companies, each hoping to collect enough to wring out new knowledge in new ways. Last week, a well-known Harvard University lab launched a scheme to link consumers’ genomes to a new cryptocurrency.

    Genealogy services use DNA to tell people what continents their ancestors are from and to locate family members, including distant cousins.

    The type of readout used, called a genotype, consists of around a million measurements of a person’s genome, performed using an inexpensive DNA chip. Both Ancestry and 23andMe allow customers to download the data files.

    The sheer number of people who have the data could spur growth in websites that offer to reanalyze it. Companies including Habit and Promethease will take the files and provide a breakdown of people’s diet or health risks, frequently with little oversight from regulators.

    “There are a lot of companies saying ‘Send me your data and I’ll give you some other information,’” says Mittelman.

    Consumer gene-testing companies have struggled for years to convince buyers that DNA tests have much value. Genealogy testing is, so far, the one killer app that has emerged to capture wide interest.

    The evidence, however, suggests that the boom in testing may be a direct result of how much companies spend on advertising. Ancestry.com spent $109 million on TV and other ads in the US during 2016, according to Kantar Media. It was on track to spend even more in 2017.

    The next-largest amount of ad spending, $21 million, was from 23andMe.

    Tech Obsessive?
    Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.

    Subscribe today

    Related Video

    More videos

    Rewriting Life

    Capturing Our Imagination: The Evolution of Brain-Machine Interfaces 28:35

    Rewriting Life

    Next-generation Brain Interfaces 29:32

    Rewriting Life

    Understanding Intelligence 23:23

    Rewriting Life

    We Tried 23andMe's Pain Tolerance Test 04:13
    Recommended for You
    1. DeepMind’s latest AI transfers its learning to new tasks
    2. This entrepreneur wants to make automation a major campaign issue in 2020
    3. Amazon is taking package delivery into its own hands
    4. How creepy is your smart home? Really, very creepy
    5. Chinese cops are wearing glasses that can recognize faces
    More from Rewriting Life

    Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

      Bimonthly digital/PDF edition

      Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

      Special interest publications

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Special discounts to select partner offerings

      Ad-free web experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.