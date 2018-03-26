Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Intelligent Machines

Adobe bets that AI tools can foster real creativity

At EmTech Digital, Gavin Miller, head of Adobe Research, shows off prototypes of AI-enhanced tools for photo and video editing that he thinks could make more time for human artistry.

Artificial intelligence could make it a lot simpler to edit photos and videos—but could creativity get lost in the shuffle?

Artificial intelligence is increasingly used to create art, such as images or music composed with machine learning. On Monday at MIT Technology Review’s yearly EmTech Digital conference in San Francisco, Gavin Miller, head of Adobe Research, explored this question, showing off videos of several AI-using prototypes from software maker Adobe’s Creative Intelligence Lab.

One of the prototypes, called Project Scene Stitch, illustrates how an algorithm could be used to replace ugly buildings in the foreground of a photo—a user would enter some key words, and the algorithm would find another image that would fit naturally into the space the user wanted to fill.

Recommended for You
  1. Exclusive: This is the most dexterous robot ever created
  2. Cell-phone metadata worries are adding to the fallout from Facebook’s data scandal
  3. China hopes to build the chips that will control millions of driverless cars
  4. Jeff Bezos gave a sneak peek into Amazon’s future
  5. How the AI cloud could produce the richest companies ever

Another prototype, Project Sky Replace, uses a deep-learning algorithm to remove the sky in a photo and replace it with other images of skies that match the one in the photo geometrically. It also considers the color balance of the foreground image and matches the foreground color to the sky color, making it possible to turn a photo of, for instance, the Eiffel Tower on a cloudy day into a properly lit sunset image.

While the tools could be seen as antithetical to the creative process, Miller noted that they could add to overall creativity by freeing people from a lot of tedious work artists have to do today.

“The hope is by automating some of that work [with] AI we can free up more time for being genuinely creative,” he said.

He also suspects that as AI becomes a larger part of the creative process artists may move from working in a single style to switching from style to style, a la Picasso.

“I think it will be a more beautiful and entertaining world as a result,” he said.

 

Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.
Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz Senior Editor, Mobile

As MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for mobile, I cover a wide variety of startups and write gadget reviews out of our San Francisco office. I’m curious about tech innovation, and I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. BeforeMore arriving at MIT Technology Review in early 2012, I spent five years as a technology reporter at the Associated Press, covering companies including Apple, Amazon, and eBay, and penning reviews.

READ COMMENTS

Please read our commenting guidelines.

Related Video

More videos

Intelligent Machines

AI for photo editing 02:32

Intelligent Machines

Roaming Walmart: Robots in the Retail Industry 18:49

Intelligent Machines

Robots at Work: What Precision Grasping Will Mean for Industry 12:41

Intelligent Machines

Self-driving Delivery Robots Take on the Last Mile 14:03
Recommended for You
  1. Exclusive: This is the most dexterous robot ever created
  2. Cell-phone metadata worries are adding to the fallout from Facebook’s data scandal
  3. China hopes to build the chips that will control millions of driverless cars
  4. Jeff Bezos gave a sneak peek into Amazon’s future
  5. How the AI cloud could produce the richest companies ever
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

    10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

    Ad-free website experience

  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

  • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.