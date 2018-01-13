Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending January 13, 2018
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
A Three-Dimensional Mathematical Model of Collagen Contraction
Photonic Hook: A New Curved Light Beam
The Astrobiology of the Anthropocene
A Possible Explanation of the Void Discovered in the Pyramid of Khufu on the Basis of the Pyramid Texts
