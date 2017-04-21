Intelligent Machines

Google’s AI Assistant Can Identify Your Voice but Will Still Take Orders from Anyone

Six people in a home can all receive tailored responses from the same device—but it’s still at risk of hijack.

Recommended for You
  1. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
  2. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes
  3. Edible CRISPR Could Replace Antibiotics
  4. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
  5. Google’s Health Study Seeks 10,000 Volunteers to Give Up Their Medical Secrets

OK, Google: can you tell who I am?

Until today, the answer to that question from the AI assistant nestled in Google’s Home smart speaker would have been a resounding “no.”  But the company has now rolled out a new feature that allows it to discern between the voices of six different users. And because each user’s voice can be linked to a separate profile, that means that it’s now able to tailor responses to questions directed at it.

That’s a simple-sounding tweak that will make a big difference to the way the devices are used in the many households that now contain them. After all, people’s needs differ, and the new feature will mean that asking your Home speaker for, say, a rundown of your schedule will yield a personalized response, rather than the answer that the person who set up the device would like to hear.

It’s a function that’s currently lacking in any other smart assistant, most notably Amazon’s Alexa. (Though, amusingly, only Amazon’s offering can allow you to add an event to your Google calendar. Home hasn’t picked up that skill yet.) It will also provide Google with another advantage—at least for now—over Amazon’s AI assistant. Home could use an edge: so far, Alexa has dominated the smart speaker sector.

The implementation of Google’s new multi-user feature is simple enough: people have to train the device to recognize them by saying “OK, Google” and “Hey, Google” a few times and then it’s good to go. That means that it’s just the initial wake command, rather than your free-flowing gabbing, that’s used to identify you as a user.

You might expect the feature to include the option to lock down the device to only the six users known to it, but so far that’s not the case. According to Wired, Google claims the loss of flexibility isn’t worth it, suggesting that it’s better to have your friends be able to ask the device questions when they’re visiting. Leaving Home open to anyone also means that if it misidentifies a voice for any reason—which it certainly could in noisy situations—the device can still respond.

Even if it’s defensible, the decision not to at least offer an option of locking the device down to recognizable users seems like a strange one. First, it could offer at least a little protection to keep children or friends from making random purchases via your assistant.

But it seems especially odd in the wake of last week’s Burger King debacle. In case you missed it, the fast-food chain launched an ad containing the line “OK, Google, what is the Whopper burger?” so that the search company’s Home assistant would read out the sandwich’s Wikipedia entry. It worked, too, sparking outrage—though the ruse was later blocked.

The problem would, of course, have been solved if only specific users could control the device. But for now, at least, to AI assistants any voice is a commander.

(Read more: Ars Technica, Wired, Verge, “In 2016, AI Home Assistants Won Our Hearts,” “Alexa May Have Won CES, But It Still Has a Fight Ahead,” “What’s Next for AI Home Assistants”)

Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.

Tagged

ai assistants, Google Home

Credit

Photograph by Justin Sullivan | Getty

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New Scientist andMore Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
  2. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes
  3. Edible CRISPR Could Replace Antibiotics
  4. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
  5. Google’s Health Study Seeks 10,000 Volunteers to Give Up Their Medical Secrets
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Premium.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.